"Russia should not become the exclusive power in the Black Sea." What else did the Georgian president say in Munich?

Speech by the President of Georgia in Munich

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili delivered a speech at the Munich Security Conference, asserting that Russia should not be permitted to establish exceptional dominance in the Black Sea region. She also addressed the expansion of the European Union, highlighting its critical importance for both Georgia and the European Union.

During the general discussion, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski addressed Salome Zurabishvili regarding the potential release of Mikheil Saakashvili, the imprisoned former president of Georgia:

“As the first Polish defense minister to visit Georgia, I want you, Madam President, to know that we remember your predecessor, President Saakashvili, who attended this conference. For many of us, he symbolizes the modernization of Georgia.

While we uphold the rule of law, it is imperative that Saakashvili is treated fairly. Perhaps you could play a role in securing his release. Those who wish Georgia well would welcome this.”

Salome Zurabishvili during the general discussion at the Munich Conference

What Salome Zurabishvili said:

Russia must not be permitted to establish exclusive dominance in the Black Sea region

Salome Zurabishvili stated, “Security is imperative for a nation that aligns with European Union values. It’s our foremost concern today. The EU must prioritize security.

The Black Sea is a critical security matter often overlooked. Russia’s actions, as announced in 2007, indicate its intention to restrict Western access to the Black Sea. This was followed by significant events such as the 2008 conflict in Georgia and the annexation of Crimea, both of which underscore the Black Sea’s strategic importance.

It is in the best interests of both the European Union and Georgia to prevent Russia from gaining exceptional power in the region. This is crucial for future relations, especially considering the significance of transportation and energy security in the years to come.”

EU enlargement is a process of existential significance for us

I have full confidence in your ability to imagine and create solutions for truly significant challenges. For us, the enlargement of the European Union is a matter of existential importance. It’s not merely a procedural or preferential issue; there’s no alternative. Enlargement holds existential significance for both us and the EU.

We must intensify our efforts domestically – I speak specifically of Georgia – to accelerate reforms. However, it remains undeniable that our only option is to stand together, united and more democratic, resisting the alliance of autocracies that propagate terrorism. All threats stem from a singular direction,” remarked Salome Zurabishvili.

What happened before Salome Zurabishvili left for Munich?

Salome Zurabishvili

Regarding Salome Zurabishvili’s attendance at the Munich Conference, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili criticized her, accusing her of deliberately violating the constitution and not considering herself a “daughter of the country.”

He alleged that Zurabishvili views Georgia as merely the backyard of her residence.

Last September, the ruling Georgian Dream party initiated impeachment procedures against the president, citing allegations of gross constitutional violations due to her unauthorized visits to European countries.

The President’s visits were not officially approved by the government, prompting Zurabishvili to defend herself by claiming she traveled abroad at her own expense to lobby for Georgia’s candidacy for the European Union.

On February 16, it was revealed that Zurabishvili had spent 48,217 lari [approximately $18.2 thousand] from her personal funds on visits to European countries, as per her 2024 declaration.