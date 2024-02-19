Interview with the Georgian President on Deutsche Welle



“If anything can change in Georgian-Russian relations, it will only be if Russia leaves all occupied territories,” responded Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili when asked by a journalist from the German publication Deutsche Welle if Georgian-Russian relations would change if Donald Trump were to become President of the USA. The interview with German media occurred during the Munich Security Conference.

The President of Georgia also underscored the possibility of the Russian Federation interfering in the parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2024.

“I don’t foresee any changes in the relations between Georgia and Russia. The only factor that could alter them is Russia’s withdrawal from all occupied territories, whether it be in Ukraine or Georgia. This is crucial for the future security of Europe, as there is currently a country occupying the territories of independent nations,” stated the president.

She emphasized that joining the European Union is the sole prospect for Georgia.

“Similar to any other nation, we experience internal political struggles, but it’s vital for external parties to understand that there’s complete consensus among the Georgian populace regarding this matter—Georgia’s accession to the European Union. This unanimity has persisted throughout Georgia’s thirty years of independence.”

The Georgian people remain steadfast in their support for Georgia’s European path. Despite past occupations and conquests, and regardless of future challenges, the country’s aspirations will not waver, as this is the only viable prospect for a nation situated as we are,” stated the president.

When asked about the primary purpose of her visit to Munich, Zurabishvili responded:

“The paramount issue is the lack of substantial support for Ukraine from key partners, including the EU and NATO, which should be the primary demonstration of solidarity.

As a Georgian, I am acutely aware of the critical nature of the struggle Ukraine is currently facing. We have witnessed firsthand the consequences of Russian invasions into other countries (this has occurred to us three times in the last two centuries), and the dire consequences of insufficient support and response. If Russia is not deterred, it will continue to encroach upon other nations.

Furthermore, according to the president, the security of the Black Sea is synonymous with the security of Europe. Zurabishvili elaborated that Europe recently made a prudent decision by allocating 50 billion euros to support Ukraine, and there is an expectation for similar action from the US Congress.

“I believe that’s precisely what President Zelensky aimed to convey. This is strategically crucial because, for instance, the Black Sea holds significance for us as it serves as our vital link with Europe, but it’s also crucial for Europe.

The security of the Black Sea equates to the security of Europe. This is what’s at stake in discussions concerning Crimea-Ukraine, Georgia, and Russia’s plans to establish a military base on the Black Sea coast. All these factors will impact plans for further investment expansion, establishing a system that will link Europe with the rest of Central Asia—an immensely crucial resource hub. There’s a lot at stake here,” stated the Georgian President.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the Munich Security Conference, emphasizing her stance that Russia should not become a dominant power in the Black Sea region. She also underscored the importance of European Union expansion, highlighting its significance for both Georgia and the EU.

“We must intensify domestic reforms, particularly in Georgia, but it’s imperative to acknowledge that our only option is to unite, bolster democracy, and counter the coalition of autocracies fostering terrorism. All threats originate from a single direction,” stated Salome Zurabishvili.