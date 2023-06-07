The Georgian Dream Party stated that the President is deliberately impeding National Bank activities

Zurabishvili and National Bank

The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream party accuses President Salome Zurabishvili of “obstructing the legitimate activities” of the National Bank. According to them, under such conditions, the Georgian parliament will have to adopt amendments to the law on the National Bank of Georgia, the purpose of which will be to ensure the bank’s uninterrupted operation.

“The President has violated all agreed upon terms and has not yet submitted a candidate to the National Bank Board to the Parliament. The last communication with the President on the issue of electing members of the council took place yesterday at the initiative of the leadership, but Salome Zurabishvili said that she would not present a single candidate to parliament until the end of the year. Such a harsh attitude of the president towards one of the most important constitutional institutions directly contradicts her constitutional responsibility,” the Georgian Dream statement says.

The statement also notes that the ruling team will “not allow” an institutional crisis in any state institution and will ensure the proper functioning of every constitutional body. They call it the responsibility of the leadership to the state and Georgian voters.

In a statement, the ruling party once again stressed that because of the president’s actions, “there were problems” with the “conscientious fulfillment” of the tasks of the Foreign Ministry.

The ruling party also accused Zurabishvili of delaying the appointment of the chairman and members of the Central Election Commission.