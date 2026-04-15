Young man who tried to hit Pashinyan in a church released from detention

Man who tried to hit Pashinyan released from detention

A young man accused of attempting to strike Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been released from detention.

Lawyers for 18-year-old David Minasyan had repeatedly called for his release, saying he suffers from medical conditions incompatible with detention. The court had initially ordered his arrest for two months. Due to his health problems, authorities regularly transferred him from prison to medical centres.

On the eve of his release, the supervising prosecutor changed the preventive measure and imposed a travel ban instead. The investigation continues. The prosecutor has submitted the case materials and indictment to the court. High school student David Minasyan faces two charges: hooliganism and interference with the lawful official and political activities of a public official.

Before the prosecutor’s decision, a group of citizens submitted a letter to the Prosecutor General’s Office asking for a change in the preventive measure. A group of mothers also staged a sit-in protest and urged the authorities to “distinguish real criminals”.

Political analyst Hakob Badalyan welcomed the prosecutor’s decision. At the same time, he urged people to reflect on the harm caused to the young man’s health and mental state.

“What kind of psychological and physical suffering did he and his family endure because of this clearly disproportionate detention and arrest? It is hard to see this as anything other than revenge and persecution,” Badalyan said.

Full details of the incident, the prime minister’s assessment and reactions on social media.

Background

The incident took place on Palm Sunday, 29 March, as the prime minister was leaving St Anna Church. David Minasyan, who was also inside the church, told security guards not to move him. He said he wanted to stand where he was.

“Don’t look at me like that,” the young man told the prime minister, before attempting to strike him.

Pashinyan reacted calmly. He urged his guards to remain calm, gestured for silence and left the church. A video later showed a State Protection Service officer hitting David Minasyan after the prime minister had already left.

Authorities detained 18-year-old David Minasyan, his twin brother Mikael Minasyan and public figure Gevorg Gevorgyan in connection with the incident. Investigators accuse Mikael Minasyan of supporting his brother’s actions. They accuse Gevorg Gevorgyan of organising the incident. He says he did not know the brothers and could not have organised anything.

Mikael Minasyan was released on 31 March after posting bail of 5 million drams (about $13,000). The court imposed a travel ban on him. Authorities released Gevorg Gevorgyan under the same conditions.

The officer’s actions are not being examined

Another video circulated on social media after the incident. It shows David Minasyan falling after a State Protection Service officer struck him.

His lawyer, Lusine Martirosyan, said a medical examination confirmed that David suffered a closed head injury and a concussion as a result of the blow.

The defence submitted the video to the Investigative Committee. However, authorities have not yet given a legal assessment of the officer’s actions.

“What was he supposed to do, invite him for coffee?” — Pashinyan

Prime Minister Pashinyan said during a briefing that he did not see what happened after he left the church. He effectively justified the actions of the State Protection Service officer:

“When an officer sees a threat to the person he is assigned to protect, he can use force. He can strike. In more serious situations, he may even use a weapon.”

The prime minister said an officer who fails to act could face criminal charges and imprisonment for neglecting duty:

“I will not tolerate any service in Armenia failing to do its job. That is out of the question — whether it is the police, the State Protection Service, the army or the National Security Service. What was he supposed to do, invite him for coffee?”

Pashinyan also said he believed David Minasyan had not suffered physical injuries. Commenting on his detention and health condition, he added:

“When someone takes such actions, they do not wear a badge saying they are 18 or that they have health problems.”

Social media reactions

Users in Armenia’s social media space are активно debating David Minasyan’s actions and the decision to release him from detention. Opinions are sharply divided. Some support his release, while others argue it creates a sense of impunity.

“Thank God. Wishing you good health, David.”

“The public protest was heard. But the bodyguards still have unlimited powers. No punishment, no reprimand, no apologies.”

“After this, I think the guy won’t try to hit anyone again.”

“We should thank the government.”

“What exactly should we thank the government for? For pushing a child to the brink, for this boy’s suffering?”

“One day this ‘velvet’ leniency will come back to haunt the government and law enforcement in the worst way. It turns out that any minor can attack the prime minister and face no consequences.”

Man who tried to hit Pashinyan released from detention