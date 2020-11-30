'You will not enter' - activists set up tent near the Georgian parliament

Civil activists have set up a tent in front of the Georgian parliament earlier today, and hung up a sign reading: ‘You will not be able to enter.’

The main demand of the protesters is to cancel the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections, claiming them illegitimate. They also demand re-elections under a new electoral administration and the release of political prisoners.

In addition to their political demands, the activists are protesting the government’s restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“There shouldn’t have been a lockdown, we say that the rules introduced by the government are discriminatory,” said civil activist Lasha Khuskivadze.