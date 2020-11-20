ENGLISH arrow icon
2020 elections in Georgia

‘Poverty, corruption and Russian propaganda’ - opposition manifesto on public exhibition in Tbilisi

A ‘Manifesto of Non-Reconciliation’ was prepared and displayed on a stand on Vilnius Square in Tbilisi by the united opposition, urging the population to leave signatures and thus express support for the main message: political forces which falsified elections and deprived Georgians of their constitutional right to vote should not be allowed to remain in power.

The united opposition of Georgia has been holding street protests since October 31, the day of the parliamentary elections. All opposition forces called the elections rigged, resigned their seats in parliament and are demanding repeat elections. The authorities in turn insist that the elections were free.

The main problems listed on the manifesto include:

  • Unemployment and extreme poverty
  • Corruption, nepotism, clan rule
  • Weak state, high crime rate
  • Weakened geopolitical role of Georgia
  • The judicial system is subordinate to the state
  • Law enforcement agencies serve the interests of the ruling party
  • Fundamental human rights are violated
  • Failure to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation
“The ruling Georgian Dream party clearly intends to remain in power indefinitely and will not back down. We will use all legal means to force the government to hold new, fair and free elections under public pressure,” the manifesto says.

A separate point in the manifesto is a call on international organizations and partners to express their clear and unequivocal support for democratic development of Georgia.

The petition can also be signed online at this address – manifest.ge/main/item/3134.

The petition names the US Embassy in Georgia, the EU Delegation, the Georgian government and opposition parties as addressees.

The ‘Manifesto of Reconciliation’ displayed on the street was signed by famous journalists, musicians, writers and doctors.

“This is not just a struggle between political parties, it is a struggle of all who believe that democratic development is the basis of the country’s well-being. The manifesto will be signed by those who are not directly involved in the political process, and this will show that the struggle will continue to the end,” former President of the National Bank Giorgi Kadagidze told reporters when he signed the manifesto.

Civil activist Shota Digmelashvili. Photo: Guka Chubinidze
Musician Vakho Babunashvili and journalist Irakli Tabliashvili. Photo by Guka Chubinidze
Former Minister of European Integration Alex Petriashvili. Photo: Guka Chubinidze

