Karabakh, 2020

Yerevan city hall to help restore capital of Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan Municipality has decided to help with reconstruction work in Nagorno-Karabakh following the recent war in Karabakh which lasted more than 40 days.

For this, 100 million drams [about $200,000] will be allocated from the capital’s budget.

During the war, residential areas, civilian facilities and infrastructure of Stepanakert, like many other settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, suffered from rocket and artillery shelling from Azerbaijan.

Now there is an acute problem of providing people with housing and restoring infrastructure.

The amount to be transferred by the Yerevan Municipality was intended for the organization of New Year’s events in the capital of Armenia. Now it will be redirected to the restoration of the civilian infrastructure of Stepanakert.

