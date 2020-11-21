Security of Karabakh residents, implementation of truce – summary of Russian FM Lavrov’s visit to Yerevan

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Yerevan on the morning of November 21 to meet with PM Pashinyan and discuss the agreements of the trilateral truce agreement signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 10.

“Everyone recognized that this statement is an uncontested way of resolving the situation, which acquired a very, very acute character a few weeks ago. It was emphasized unanimously that attempts to question this statement not only within the country, but also abroad are unacceptable,”Lavrov said.

He stressed that the Armenian authorities are committed to fully implement all agreements and “confirmed the course towards the development and deepening of allied relations with Russia.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke at the meeting about a change in the military-political situation in the region, in connection with which ‘the strategic vision’ of the two countries should be examined.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the views and plans for the near future are common.

During a meeting with Lavrov, Pashinyan also raised the issue of the safety of the return of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes.

According to him, the priority issue for the Armenian government is the return of internally displaced persons:

“Already, there is a good dynamic of the Artsakh people returning to their homes. And the Russian peacekeepers are already providing security … But there are questions that have not been resolved, they remain open: how will we ensure the implementation of the right to return of residents of several regions in the future?

Who will ensure the safety of our compatriots, how will this be implemented? These are, of course, the issues that are on our agenda. Our most important issue is the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh”.