Georgian citizens may be given opportunity to work in Finland and on Cyprus



Work in Finland and on Cyprus

According to the Deputy Minister of Health of Georgia, Tamar Barkalaya, it is possible that Georgian citizens will have the opportunity of legal employment in Finland and on Cyprus. Negotiations with Finland and Cyprus on this issue are already underway. Concrete decisions will be announced after a new study of labor needs are published.

Barkalaya says that due to the war in Ukraine and migration processes, the EU stopped negotiations on circular migration and overestimates the need for labor in the local market.

“At this stage, negotiations are underway both with Finland and with Cyprus. Circular migration depends on demand in the labor market. Accordingly, our partner countries are waiting for the results of the new labor demand survey, and only then will we know what their expectations are. Just as it is impossible to say when the war in Ukraine may end, it is just as difficult to predict migration processes in advance,” Barkalaya said.

Following Germany on April 1, 2021, Israel became the second country to employ citizens of Georgia. According to the Ministry of Health, Georgian would be able to work as support workers in Israeli institutions that care for the elderly and people with chronic or complex diseases.