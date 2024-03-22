Empowering female migrants: Recommendations for Georgia

Women migrants in Georgia

The organization “Women for a Common Future (WECF Georgia) – Georgia” published a study on the socio-economic situation of Georgian women migrants. The study states that there are significant gaps in Georgian politics and government programs that hinder the return process and sustainable reintegration of women who lived abroad for various reasons.

The goal of the study was to examine the issues of socio-economic stability of Georgian labor migrants in the context of their return and reintegration.

According to the study:

In recent years, Georgia has made significant strides in developing its migration management system. However, the feminization of migration has not received sufficient attention due to significant gaps in legislation, policy, or programs, hindering the return and sustainable reintegration of female migrants.

The migration experience, the current socio-economic situation in Georgia, and sectoral legislation and policy are crucial factors determining the sustainability of female migrants’ return and reintegration. Currently, they completely lack a gender perspective.

While abroad, Georgian female migrants have limited opportunities to accumulate financial capital and experience and to receive necessary information. This prolongs their stay abroad and prevents them from making savings for future economic security and stability. This is primarily due to the high dependency of families on money transfers and the absence of appropriate educational and informational courses that would fully utilize the potential of emigration and create a solid foundation for sustainable reintegration.

Recommendations

The report also contains recommendations for the state, international, and local organizations.

Specifically: