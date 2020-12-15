Who tried to kill Navalny? Bellingcat claims to have names of the perps

The well-known investigative group Bellingcat claims to have established all the circumstances of the assassination attempt on the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny in August and the names of the perpetrators.

These findings have been verified and confirmed by media outlets such as CNN, Der Spiegel and The Insider.

On August 9, Alexei Navalny fell into a coma on board an aircraft flying to Moscow. Three days later, he was taken to Germany for treatment. The result of a study by German chemists shows that Navalny was poisoned with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. This conclusion was confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Alexei Navalny the basis for the investigation were materials often used by law enforcement agencies in Russia – data from mobile operators and flight manifests.

Alexey Navalny after being poisoned and before being sent to a German clinic. Omsk, Russia. REUTERS / Alexey Malgavko

An analysis of this data showed that over the past four years, a group of the same people have accompanied Navalny on all his trips across Russia. All of them are employees of the Russian FSB, who were in constant contact with its top leadership. The surveillance began after Navalny announced his intention to run for the presidency.

During this time, three attempts were made on Navalny and his wife Yulia. The symptoms of the first two attempts were the same as the most recent assassination attempt, but in a milder form.

Alexei Navalny believes: “An operation of this scale and duration cannot be organized by anyone other than the head of the FSB, Bortnikov, and he would never have dared to do it without Putin’s order. I affirm: by order of President Putin, FSB officers organized a terrorist act.”

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has confirmed the findings of laboratories in Germany, Sweden and France about the use of the banned nerve agent Novichok. Sanctions have been imposed on Russia.