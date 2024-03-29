Who and why in Abkhazia is not happy about the reconstruction of the airport?

reconstruction of the Sukhum airport

In Abkhazia, the reconstruction of Sukhum airport is in full swing, but local residents are increasingly unhappy about it. Especially strong doubts haunt the inhabitants of the village of Babushera, near which the airport is located. After all, some of them – those whose houses are by the sea, on the first coastline – are going to be resettled from there. And the compensation offered by the authorities, according to them, is completely inadequate to the true value of their homes and land plots.

The Sukhum International Airport, built during the Soviet period, has not been operational for 30 years, since the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93. In June 2023, it became known about the signing of an agreement between Abkhazia and Russia on the reconstruction of the Sukhum airport by a Russian investor. A tender was announced, which was won by Rashid Nurgaliyev’s company – the son of the head of the Russian Security Council secretary. Nurgaliyev’s company is restoring the airport under unprecedentedly favorable conditions, which itself is already causing outrage in many in Abkhazia. At the same time, since Sukhum airport does not have an international license, air communication will be possible only with Russia. However, according to the Abkhaz government, this will increase the flow of Russian tourists and have a positive impact on the republic’s budget.

Instead of a house by the sea, a two-room apartment on the outskirts. Recently, a video was published on social media showing a meeting between Abkhazia’s minister of energy and transport, Jansukh Nanba, and residents of the Babushera village. In these clips, it’s evident how emotionally the official and ordinary villagers interact.

One of them explains to Jansukh Nanba that he doesn’t want to sell his house and land, especially not at the price offered by the authorities: 3.5 million rubles (about 39,000 dollars).

“For this amount today in Sukhum, you can only buy a two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the city, but I’ve been building my house for over 30 years, and this process never ends. The authorities won’t be able to offer me the price I’ve already invested in my house,” he complains.

The current state of the airport

The next day, after the video appeared on opposition Telegram channels, the news agency “Apsnypress” published a statement on behalf of Jansukh Nanba, stating that the meeting with the residents of Babushera did not involve the purchase of their land.

“We informed people about the current stage of repair work, the restoration of the runway, and the demolition of buildings unfit for use. We also discussed the prospective development plan for the airport, namely the second stage, which involves expansion in the southern part of the airport area,” Nanba claims.

This “second stage” implies the resettlement of residents along the coastline. According to Nanba, “to build a modern airport meeting all international requirements, the existing area is insufficient.”

Additionally, the minister mentioned that part of the airport infrastructure has been shared for joint use by the defense ministries of Abkhazia and Russia.

Some local residents are concerned about living near the airport due to fears that it could be used for military purposes.

“Why, in the midst of the war [in Ukraine], when almost all airports in southern Russia are closed, did they decide to build one here? Perhaps they want to use it for military purposes, or maybe they’re preparing backup airfields,” suggests one resident of the settlement.

“I might be a bit of a worrier, but look at what’s happening in the world. We’re only thinking about money, ready to sell everything, but what will be left for our children?” the woman says.

Some residents of Sukhum share similar views.

“I don’t think they’ll launch bombers from our airport; Russia has enough airfields for that. But there are concerns that the airport could become a target for the adversary. After all, there’s a [Russian] military base nearby,” says Sukhum resident Rustam Ahsalba.

First problems

The first flight from the reconstructed airport is scheduled to take place no later than July 2024, with the official opening planned for December 31, 2024. The Abkhazian government is determined to meet these deadlines.

Here’s how the Sukhum International Airport will look after reconstruction

Currently, demolition of old buildings and structures, as well as partial dismantling of the runway, is underway at the airport. At this stage, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to the airport is becoming a concern.

During a recent government meeting, prime minister Alexander Ankvab instructed relevant authorities to calculate the forecasted electricity consumption for the upcoming season and develop proposals to prevent power outages. However, energy officials cautioned that they would not be able to independently ensure uninterrupted electricity supply because Abkhazia’s power system relies on Russian substations and power lines.

