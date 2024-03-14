Abkhazia airport revamp begins as old terminal dismantle

Reconstruction of Sukhum airport

The main terminal of the Sukhum airport, constructed in the early 1980s, has been completely dismantled as part of the airport’s reconstruction. Builders are on a tight schedule to finish the new terminal by the end of this year. Abkhazia‘s president Aslan Bzhania is personally overseeing the renovation, which is being carried out by a Russian company.

Renovation work has begun on the runway and other areas. The Abkhazian Ministry of Emergency Situations is conducting a survey of the area for explosive objects and clearing trees and shrubs.

At a meeting regarding the airport’s reconstruction, Aslan Bzhania emphasized the importance of timely and quality completion of the works. He instructed the responsible parties to ensure coordination among all project participants and adherence to deadlines.

“Complete before the election”

The reconstruction of the “Sukhum” international airport, inactive for over 30 years since the end of the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93, is a priority project for Aslan Bzhania. The next presidential elections are scheduled for February 2025, and Bzhania is keen to have the airport operational by then.

The authorities hope that the realization of this investment project will not only improve transport accessibility for local residents but also significantly increase the tourist flow.

However, due to the lack of an international license for the Sukhum airport, aviation communication will only be possible with Russia, which is, in fact, restoring the airport. The tender for the reconstruction was won by the little-known company “Infrastructure Development,” owned by Rashid Nurgaliev, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

“Special conditions”

The investor has received unprecedented benefits from the Abkhaz government. Specifically, all construction materials and equipment needed for the restoration and further operation of the airport are exempt from customs duties. Even aviation fuel and special fluids for servicing aircraft are exempt from import duties.

In addition, the investor is exempt from property and profit taxes for the payback period (25 years). And they will pay for electricity at a rate reserved for the most favored category of legal entities, such as schools and hospitals.

