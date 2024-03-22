Armenia's new Airport: Are plans realistic?

International airports in Armenia

The Armenian government plans to turn Syunik Airport into an international one. It is located on the country’s southern border, in the city of Kapan. The problem is that there cannot be another international airport within a 250-kilometer radius of another airport, “Zvartnots.” This condition is specified in the concession agreement with the Argentine company that manages Zvartnots.

“We are currently negotiating to make changes to this clause. By removing this restriction, we can apply for international standards compliance. And Kapan Airport will become international,” said the minister of territorial administration and infrastructures, Gnel Sanosyan.

On June 9, 2002, the capital’s Zvartnots Airport was handed over to the Argentine company “Armenia International Airports” for a 30-year concession management.

The potential of the airport allows for international flights, assured Syunik Airport director Karen Vardanyan. And if some legal and technical issues are resolved, it could quickly become an international hub.

However, experts doubt the realism of the government’s plans related to the Kapan airport. The problem is that it is very close to the border with Azerbaijan. Analysts recall the shelling from the Azerbaijani side in August last year, on the day prime minister Nikol Pashinyan flew to Kapan.

Syunik Airport was originally designed and constructed to accommodate international flights.

However, currently, only planes from Yerevan are landing here. The first test flight from Yerevan to Kapan and back occurred on April 26, 2023. Regular passenger transportation started on August 21.

Armenia also has another international airport, “Shirak”, built in 1961. In terms of its features, it is inferior to “Zvartnots” Airport. It is located five kilometers from the city of Gyumri and 120 kilometers from Yerevan.

According to Vardanyan, to make the airport’s operations more efficient and reduce flight cancellations, the government is purchasing and installing modern aviation devices:

“Specifically, a device that measures the height of the lower cloud layer has already been installed. Soon, we plan to install VOR/DME equipment, which will allow pilots to receive more information and significantly reduce the likelihood of flight cancellations.”

Currently, the operation of Syunik Airport is supported by the charitable foundation “Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine.”

The foundation has allocated more than 10 billion drams [about $25 million] for the construction of the airport, acquisition of equipment, and aircraft. It also covers the expenses for the technical maintenance of the aircraft, compensating the costs of Novair Armenia, which operates two flights a week from Yerevan to Kapan and back.