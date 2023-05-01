The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Monday, May 1, Azerbaijan. "Karabakh residents with Armenian nationality can pass freely through the checkpoint"
● The Azerbaijani Border Guard Service has reported that the checkpoint on the border with Armenia, at the entrance to the Lachin road, is functioning normally. “Karabakh residents with Armenian nationality can pass freely through the checkpoint by presenting their passport,” the report said.
● US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Ilham Aliyev. The two sides discussed the Lachin road situation as well as more general Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
● Jeyhun Bayramov is on a visit to Washington. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is expected to hold another round of peace treaty talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.
● Another round of the Formula One World Championship has come to an end in Baku. An agreement was reached between the organisers of the ‘royal races’ and the Azerbaijani side to hold the ‘Grand Prix of Azerbaijan’ for another three years.
● As of today, fishing in all of the country’s water basins is prohibited. The restriction will last until 1 September and is in connection with the spawning period.
Monday, May 1, Armenia. "Murdered Citizens’ Day" protest
● Turkey has closed its airspace for Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia to Europe. The reasons for this decision are unclear to FlyOne and were not announced in advance.
● Pashinyan discussed the upcoming talks on Armenian-Azerbaijani normalisation with Anthony Blinken in Washington. In a phone conversation with the US Secretary of State, the Armenian prime minister said that Baku’s intentions in the Lachin corridor area are to carry out ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and expel Armenians from their homeland.
● Around 180,000 people took part in the nationwide Saturday clean-up in Armenia.
● The 7 Armenian citizens who were in Sudan have been transported to Cairo and will soon arrive in Armenia.
● The parents of deceased military personnel held a “Murdered Citizens’ Day” protest, organising a picket outside parliament and a march through the centre of the capital. The protesters believe that the incumbent authorities and their failed foreign policy have caused many problems in the country, including the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and the deaths of thousands of people.
Monday, May 1, Georgia. “Georgia is lucky to have such a philanthropist” - Minister of Culture
● The Russian military has detained two Georgian citizens near the village of Dvani in the Karelian district, where the Georgian-Ossetian conflict is ongoing. The Georgian State Security Service has said that all available mechanisms are being utilised to ensure their release as soon as possible.
● Today, the Tbilisi City Court will be the venue for another rally in support of Lazare Grigoriadis, an activist arrested during the March protests.
● “The transit of some electronic goods to Russia, including from Georgia, has increased significantly,” said US sanctions coordinator Jim O’Brien in an interview with the Voice of America.
● The European Socialists Party raised a question in the European Parliament about excluding the ruling Georgian Dream party. According to Formula TV’s reporting, the reason was the intention of the Prime Minister of Georgia to speak at a conservative forum in Budapest against LGBTQ rights.
● “Georgia is lucky to have such a philanthropist” – Minister of Culture Teya Tsulukiani’s comments regarding oligarch Ivanishvili, often considered to be the shadow ruler of the country.
Photo: On the street in Tbilisi, JAMnews / David Pipia
