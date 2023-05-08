The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Monday, May 8, Armenia. Pashinyan: "If you think I should be shot, I unequivocally agree. I'm ready"
● Turkey has also closed the skies to flights to third countries, carrying Armenian VIPs, including serving Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This was announced by Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlut Cavusoglu.
● Azerbaijan’s territorial claims on Armenian villages should be resolved as part of the delimitation with Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said.
● “I came out to the people after 2020 and said that if you think I should be shot, I unequivocally agree. I’m ready.” the Armenian Prime Minister said at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in Prague.
● Exhibits from the Armenian History Museum and Erebuni Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve are currently on display at the British Museum.
● The HAY-AT JAZZ jazz festival was held in Gyumri. This year’s slogan was “Armenian in jazz, jazz in the yard.”
● A video of a bear running through the flowering fields of Armenian Maralik in the Shirak region has gone viral on social media. “What a romantic,” people commented.
● President Vahagn Khachaturyan has personally congratulated Charles III on his coronation.
Monday, May 8, Azerbaijan. Russian female tourists detained in Baku: "They were taking pictures with the logo of the Armenian group Haitarak for a reward"
● The Azerbaijani State Security Service has detained a group of Russian female tourists in Baku. “The women were taking pictures of the capital of Azerbaijan with the logo of the Armenian group Haitarak at the request of Armenians for a reward,” the State Security Service said in a statement.
● The new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Alexander Lentsov, will again hold talks with representatives of Azerbaijan. A visit to Baku will also take place soon.
● An 8.2-kilometre stretch of the Shukurbeyli-Jebrail-Gadrut road has been commissioned in Karabakh. The road will be built according to the first technical category and have four lanes.
● Uzbekistan is building a school in Fizuli, a town which returned to Azerbaijani control after the Second Karabakh War. The school will be commissioned at the end of the year. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the opening ceremony. The school will be designed for 960 students.
● A truck overturned in Khojaly. The 64-year-old driver lost control, killing two people and injuring another.
● The traditional “Baku Marathon-2023” was held in the capital of Azerbaijan with over 11 thousand participants. The winner was Ukrainian Bogdan Simonovych.
Monday, May 8, Georgia. A school bus driver is suspected of sexual abuses against minors
● The Мinistry of Internal Affairs and Ombudsman have issued a joint public statement about a video distributed on social media that showed alleged sexual abuses against a minor in Vani. The suspect is the school bus driver, who is also the husband of the school’s Head Teacher. The minors have been questioned; their parents were present for the questioning.
● “Mikheil Saakashvili is extremely weak. When you see him it is as if footage of Auschwitz is playing in front of you.”: Julia Alasania, the mother of the ex-President.
● A senior Ministry of Internal Affairs inspector was arrested and charged with the murder that occurred on May 4 on Gogebashvili Street in downtown Tbilisi.
● Shalva Papuashvili, Parliament Speaker, will visit Malta and Italy from the 7th to the 12th of May, along with a delegation.
● 5300 people participated in an international charity run, which took place in Georgia for the 10th time this year. This marathon took place to raise money for those suffering from spinal injuries and runners took part in 6 different continents. In Georgia $70,000 was raised, all of which will be given to the Spinal Injury Research Fund.
-● At least 12 graves, estimated to date back to the 19th century have been found after repairs began on Tsereteli Avenue in the centre of Tbilisi (pictured). The Mayor said that work on the site will continue, with archaeologists’ presence.
