The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, live

Monday, May 22, Georgia. The movement to nominate Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili for the Nobel Peace Prize
● The movement to nominate Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili for the Nobel Peace Prize was launched by the head of the Centre for Georgian-Russian Friendship, Valery Kvaratskhelia. According to Georgian media reports, his son’s company will operate aircraft of Russian airline Azimut, which started flights to Georgia on 20 May.
● “They did not violate Georgia’s law on occupied territories. As for the Western personal sanctions – Georgia has not joined them and has not imposed its own,” the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, explained why the authorities do not see a problem in the arrival of family members of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in the country. They were discovered at a Russian wedding held in Kakheti. A mass protest started there and more than 20 people were detained. The whole story here
● “I don’t know whether it was Lavrov’s son-in-law or other people, it doesn’t matter in principle. What matters is whether these people violated the law of occupation. If not – they had a full right to enter Georgia” – Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.
● On Sunday Droa party leader Elene Khoshtaria and more than 20 other activists were released. They were detained during a protest outside the Kvareli Lake tourist complex where a wedding involving Lavrov’s daughter and son-in-law was taking place. Khoshtariya said she was detained for trying to stop the local police chief from attacking the activists.
● American Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger shared a video of the detention of protesters in Kvareli on his Twitter page and wrote. “Hey Georgian police officers, you should be serving Georgia, not Russia.”
● The Ministry of Reconciliation bought a new KIA car for almost $30,000.
The photo below shows Valery Kvaratskhelia with his son David
Monday, May 22, Armenia. "Arrest of Gayane Hakobyan is even more shameful than the parliament speaker's vile act of spitting in the face of a citizen"
● Armenia has reiterated its request to the International Court of Justice to apply an interim measure against Baku in connection with the blockade of the Lachin corridor. Yerevan demands that the Hague Court’s decision of 22 February should be supplemented by stating that Azerbaijan illegally established a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.
● The parents of the dead military personnel spent the night outside the government building in defence of the arrested Gayane Hakobyan, accused of “kidnapping” Prime Minister Pashinyan’s son (photo).
● “The insolence of the authorities has no more limits and dimensions” – Armenia’s first president commented on the arrest of Gayane Hakobyan. Levon Ter-Petrosyan wrote on social media, that “this is even more shameful than the parliament speaker’s vile act of spitting in the face of a citizen in broad daylight.”
● The EU has announced a new package of sanctions against 90 companies that have ties with Russia, including Armenian companies. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said they were involved in direct deliveries of “banned goods” from the EU to Russia. According to the Financial Times, businesses from China, Hong Kong, Iran, Armenia, UAE and Syria will also be blacklisted.
● A rally in support of Nagorno-Karabakh was held near the border village of Kornidzor in Syunik. The participants walked several kilometres to the venue. They demanded an end to the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.
● Ruben Vardanian openly spoke out against Nikol Pashinyan. ”I don’t know how long you will be leader Mr. Pashinyan, but what you are doing, you are doing a dangerous thing! You are not only trying to destroy the Armenian state and to preserve your power, but you are also trying to turn all of us into slaves…” said the former state minister of the unrecognised NKR.
Monday, May 22, Azerbaijan. "WHO should refrain from any political statements hindering efforts on the peace agenda in the region"
● US President Joe Biden has sent early congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan for Independence Day, which will take place on 28 May.
● Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has left on an official visit to Lithuania. He is expected to meet his Lithuanian counterpart today.
● Azerbaijan called on WHO regional offices to refrain from any political statements hindering efforts on the peace agenda in the region.
Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev, during his meeting with WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge, noted that the organisation’s official representative in Armenia had allowed himself to make “false, biased and contrary to his mandate views on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan”.
● In Azerbaijan, voting by Turkish citizens in the second round of presidential elections has started. Voting will end on 24 May.
● In Ganja, an unknown person threw a grenade into a cafe. No one was injured as a result of the incident. The perpetrator of the incident was found in Baku. According to the Interior Ministry, the man was disarmed.
