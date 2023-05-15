The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Monday, May 15, Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev congratulated Erdogan on winning the majority of votes in the Turkish presidential election
● Almost the entire Azerbaijani social media segment and media in the country last night discussed the vote count in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections. According to preliminary data, the winner of the elections is not known, and a second round will be held on 28 May. Ilham Aliyev congratulated Erdogan on winning the majority of votes in the Turkish presidential election so far.
● Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels with Nicolas Pashinyan through the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel. According to Azerbaijani experts, the main outcome of the meeting was the recognition of the country’s territorial integrity and confirmation that the territory of the former NKAO belongs to Azerbaijan.
● “The military attachés were informed of the Armenian Armed Forces’ provocation against Azerbaijan. The foreign representatives were presented with relevant video footage. After the briefing they were also shown the remnants of the Armenian UAV neutralised the day before,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement after a meeting with military attachés of diplomatic missions accredited in the country.
● A friendly match between football teams Sabah (Baku) and Besiktas (Istanbul) was held in Baku, the entire proceeds from which will be transferred to the fund for assistance to victims of devastating earthquakes in Turkey. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.
Monday, May 15, Armenia. "Why anti-Russian sentiments have emerged in Nagorno-Karabakh?"
● A trilateral meeting between Nicola Pashinian, Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel has concluded in Brussels. The leaders expressed unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and respectively the integrity of 29,800 square kilometres of Armenia and 86,600 square kilometres of Azerbaijan. “The final delimitation of the border will be agreed during the negotiations,” Charles Michel said after the meeting.
● Chairman of the European Council Charles Michels said the talks “resulted in an understanding that more detainees will be released in the coming weeks”.
● “There is no pro-Western sentiment in Nagorno-Karabakh. There is no Soros. Instead of NATO there is the PKK, the Russian peacekeeping contingent. And yet anti-Russian sentiments have emerged there. Why do you think? Because of Russia itself, not because of the West. Russia is shaping its own attitude,” Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told Novaya Gazeta Europe.
● Yerevan State University is the leader among Armenian universities in terms of the number of applicants for 2023-2024 academic year.
● The US ambassador to Armenia met with family members of missing and captive servicemen
● Belgium is planning to open an embassy in Armenia
Monday, May 15, Georgia. A petition has been created demanding to prevent the resumption of direct flights from Russia
● Famous opera singer Anita Rakhvelishvili (pictured) criticized the government for its decision to agree to the resumption of direct flights with Russia. “They have already crossed all the limits of shame. The resumption of flights with Russia – when the whole world stopped flying with them? We are warned that all European airlines will leave the Georgian market. We will fly only to Minsk, Moscow and some Irkutsk. Welcome to USSR!The ruling party should call itself not “Georgia’s Dream”, but “Georgia’s End”.
● A petition has been created demanding to prevent the resumption of direct flights from Russia and introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens, it is here https://rb.gy/2l41l
● Georgian Dream MP Rima Beradze welcomed Russia’s decision to abolish visas for Georgian citizens and said it was “good prospects for the population”.
● Russian border guards again detained a citizen of Georgia near the village of Nikozi in the zone of the Georgian-Ossetian conflict.
● The Ministry of Internal Affairs detained four people who forced children to sell flowers and beg.
● On May 14-15, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loke Rasmussen will visit Georgia.
● Chairman of the ruling party Irakli Kobakhidze welcomed the decision of the Strasbourg court, which did not support the request to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to Warsaw for treatment: “Strasbourg put an end to the campaign, which claimed that Saakashvili died in the clinic every day.”
● Two workers died while working to strengthen the wall in Tbilisi.
