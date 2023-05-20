Lavrov's daughter at a wedding in Georgia while under Western sanctions? Rally in Kakheti and arrests

Lavrov’s daughter in Georgia

16 activists were detained in the Kakheti region of Georgia during a protest against the arrival in the country of the family members of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, who are under international sanctions.

According to the participants of the protest, a wedding is taking place at the hotel “Kvareli Lake” with the participation of Lavrov’s daughter Ekaterina Vinokurova and her husband. His brother is getting married, according to available data, and he is paying for the wedding.

Among the participants of the protest are members of the opposition groups: the political movement “Droa” and the party “National Movement”.

Photo: Georgian edition of Radio Liberty



In addition to the fact that since morning there is a campaign in Kvareli, customers leave negative comments and ratings on the Facebook page of the hotel “Kvareli Lake”.

Ekaterina Lavrova in Georgia?

This information has not yet been confirmed by any official agency. The administration of the complex refutes this information. They claim that there are no guests from Russia in the hotel, including members of the Lavrov family.

For the first time, information about the presence of the Lavrov family in Georgia was disseminated by the leader of the Droa movement, Elene Khoshtaria, and the TV company Mtavari Arkhi. Khoshtaria says that the couple signed in Tbilisi, and the party was planned in Kakheti.

Information about the signing is confirmed by photos shared on Facebook by Lavrov’s son Mika Vinokurov.

A journalist from the Mtavari TV channel called the Kvareli Lake Hotel to check the information. He introduced himself as an employee of a flower shop and said that the bouquet was ordered in the name of Ekaterina Lavrova. The hotel representative asked for time to check, then confirmed that a guest with that name was staying at the hotel.

However, after this information appeared in the press, the hotel denied the visit of Ekaterina Lavrova and published a special statement, which mentions that not a single guest in their hotel is registered under the name of Lavrov.

Ekaterina Lavrova officially uses her husband’s surname, Vinokurova, and even on Wikipedia she is mentioned under this surname.

The hotel and the territory adjacent to it are closed and no one is allowed to go there. But the hotel administration says that the reason is that the hotel is overcrowded and in such cases its territory is always closed.

According to the leader of the “Droa” Elene Khoshtaria, most of the guests came from Vladikavkaz through the Upper Lars checkpoint. “They filmed videos on the road and shared them on social media,” says Khoshtaria.

As for Lavrov’s daughter and son-in-law, Khoshtaria does not know how they got to Georgia. However, she is sure that without the consent of the authorities and the security service of Georgia, this could not have happened.

Information also spread that the Russian guests were staying at another hotel in the Kakheti region, the Akhasheni Wine Resort, but this hotel also issued a refutation.

“We will not allow liberal-fascist agitation” – the reaction of the Georgian government

The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, called the protest of part of society in connection with the arrival of members of the Lavrov family “xenophobic”.

“We predicted that as the tourist season approached, a new wave of xenophobic campaign would definitely begin, and now it has come true,” Kobakhidze said.

“Xenophobia is not in the nature of Georgian society. This is an offshoot of the liberal-fascist agitation, and I urge everyone to refrain from doing so. There is no place for xenophobia in Georgia.”

He said that there are double standards on the part of the opposition:

“You remember their attitude after 2008, when the wedding of Mikhalkov’s son took place in Georgia, then [with protest] the then President Mikheil Saakashvili personally arrived at the event. We all remember the excited positions of the fascist liberals at that time. Today, the same people are coming out with a xenophobic campaign.

These are double standards that testify to political goals. Their goal is escalation, and the main provocateurs here are Khoshtaria, Melia and others.”

“I wonder what kind of connections Elena Khoshtaria has, who will be the first to know about the arrival of Russian guests in Georgia,” Kobakhidze said.