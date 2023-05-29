The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, live
Monday, May 29, Armenia. "We expect to continue working together to fully normalise relations between Armenia and Turkey" - Pashinyan
● Armenia celebrated the Day of the First Republic yesterday. In his congratulatory message, the Armenian PM said, the Republic failed to hold out after the 1920 war, and we held out after the 2020 war and will no longer look for a new homeland, because our homeland is our state.
● Pashinyan congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkey. The Armenian Prime Minister said he expects to “continue working together to fully normalise relations” between Armenia and Turkey.
● A Russian consulate will be opened in Syunik. The Armenian Foreign Ministry said it was positive about the proposal and had informed the Russian side of its consent back in April.
● An Azerbaijani court has arrested the Armenian military officers kidnapped the day before in the border zone. Arutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan are facing criminal charges under six articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.
Monday, May 29, Azerbaijan. Aliyev put forward conditions for the surrender to the representatives of the authorities of the unrecognised NKR
● Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the Turkish presidential election and invited him to Azerbaijan. Traditionally, Turkish elected presidents are the first to visit the unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan.
● In Azerbaijan, a court has ordered the arrest of Armenian soldiers detained earlier in the Zangilan direction. A criminal case has been opened against Garut Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan under six articles of the country’s Criminal Code.
● Ilham Aliyev visited Lachin and met with the first internally displaced persons to return to their hometown. During the meeting the Azerbaijani President said that there would be no third invitation to the Karabakh Armenians to continue negotiations on reintegration. Aliyev put forward conditions for the surrender to the representatives of the authorities of the unrecognised NKR.
● An extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held. The speaker is convening it at the request of 42 MPs. The agenda is unknown.
● 75-year-old Abdullah Alasgarov was blown up by a landmine while grazing cattle. The man’s left leg was injured. The man’s house is close to the conditional border with Armenia. There is a mine danger in the area.
● In the heart of Baku, the Old City (Icherisheher), the V National Book Exhibition has opened. It runs until 4 June.
Monday, May 29, Georgia. "Ukraine will break through the front, Russia will fall apart and we will have a chance to return Abkhazia" - Saakashvili
● “Ukraine will break through the front, Russia will fall apart and we will have a chance to return Abkhazia” – ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. He also said that “Georgia should prepare for the emergence of a common border with Ukraine.”
● “Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili deserves the Nobel Peace Prize” – Mariam Lashkhi, deputy from the ruling party.
● Prime Minister Garibashvili congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the elections before the publication of the official results.
● The Liberal Democratic Alliance of Georgia once again criticized the government for resuming direct flights with Russia and called on the authorities to act in accordance with Western sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation, including in the aviation sector.
● “Both the closure of flights and the restoration of flights were a unilateral decision by Russia,” Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.
● “President Zurabishvili’s statements give the impression of a person who is looking for an opportunity to create problems” – Mamuka Mdinaradze, one of the leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream, about Salome Zurabishvili’s speech on May 26
Photo: Tbilisi on Independence Day, JAMnews/David Pipia
