"We will not back down" – Opposition protests continue in Tbilisi

The resistance movement in Georgia continues

Despite crackdowns on November 19 and 20, Georgia’s opposition is pressing on with its “resistance movement,” an ongoing street protest demanding new parliamentary elections.

Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

After police dispersed a protest at dawn on November 19, thousands returned by evening to Tbilisi’s central Chavchavadze Avenue. The crackdown drew even more supporters to the demonstration.

Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews

Elene Khoshtaria, a leader of the opposition “Coalition for Change,” said protesters would remain on Chavchavadze Avenue overnight.

“We will not take a single step back. We have declared a resistance movement, and it will only move forward. The police will leave, the [Georgian] Dream [ruling party] will leave, and Russia will leave this country,” she said.

Giorgi Vashadze, head of the opposition “Unity – National Movement,” urged the government to heed public demands and begin preparations for new elections.

“I appeal to the self-proclaimed government: the sooner you listen to the people’s voice, the less anger they will feel toward you,” he said.

The “Resistance Movement” was launched by the “Coalition for Change” and “Unity – National Movement” in protest against the official results of Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections. Leaders of a third opposition coalition, “Strong Georgia,” joined the rally today.

“We must ensure this ends in a true victory. And victory means holding new, fair elections. Even if the rally is dispersed, believe me, this protest will only grow,” said Mamuka Khazaradze, a leader of “Strong Georgia.”

Meanwhile, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has begun implementing her crisis plan, starting with a Constitutional Court filing to declare the election results unconstitutional.

Citing violations of universal suffrage and ballot secrecy, Zourabichvili is challenging the legal provisions governing the elections and their final results. Her plan includes appointing a new Central Election Commission, amending the electoral code, creating a special court for electoral disputes, and holding new elections, all with support from international partners.

The ruling “Georgian Dream” party insists the elections were legitimate, with the first session of the new parliament scheduled for November 25.