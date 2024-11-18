EU sends technical mission to probe Georgian elections

EU mission to investigate Georgian election

Following a meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced the need for an investigation into the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia. He stated that the EU would send a technical mission to assess the current situation in the country.

“The parliamentary elections confirmed the democratic backsliding of the country under the current government. The leaders of the ruling party have steered the country away from the path toward the European Union, contradicting the aspirations of the Georgian people and the nation’s goal of pursuing EU integration.

We all want one thing—for Georgia to return to the European path. To achieve this, the government must implement decisive changes through concrete actions. Georgia cannot move forward, nor progress on its European path, without significant reforms.

The European Union’s door remains open to Georgia, but the Georgian government’s approach to upholding the rule of law and fundamental principles, including the conduct of the elections, is taking the country off the path of EU integration,” Borrell stated.

Earlier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak reported on the EU’s intention to send a technical mission to Georgia. According to him, “a technical mission from the European Commission and its foreign policy service will arrive in the country; the mandate of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus may also be extended.”

What happened before ministers’ meeting

Prior to the meeting of EU foreign ministers, four pro-Western opposition parties in Georgia, which surpassed the 5% threshold in the October 26 parliamentary elections, sent a joint letter to Josep Borrell and the ministers. In the letter, they alleged election fraud.

As evidence of fraud, the opposition cited the results of exit polls conducted by independent research organizations such as Edison Research and HarrisX, as well as reports from non-governmental organizations detailing violations.

Commenting on the letter, Borrell stated that an investigation is undoubtedly necessary and urged the Georgian government to shed light on the existing concerns.

