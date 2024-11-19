fbpx
How Georgia's presidential lawsuit could benefit opposition, even if dismissed

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has filed a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court demanding the annulment of the final results of the October 26 parliamentary elections.

Citing violations of the principles of universality and ballot secrecy, Salome Zourabichvili seeks to have the contested norms regulating the elections and the resulting outcomes declared unconstitutional.

The court will decide within three days whether to register the lawsuit, after which a hearing date will be announced. The case must be reviewed within 30 days.

Constitutional expert Vakhtang Menabde is sceptical that the court will rule in favour of the lawsuit. However, he notes that the review process could still benefit the opposition by delaying the newly elected parliament’s ability to commence work for about a month.

Menabde explains that parliament cannot recognise the mandates of deputies whose election legitimacy is under judicial review.

“If the number of such deputies exceeds 51, the parliament cannot fully assume its authority. In this case, the legitimacy of all 150 deputies is being contested,” he notes.

The president’s lawsuit to the Constitutional Court is a key element of her anti-crisis plan, which also includes appointing a new Central Election Commission and holding fresh elections.

Zourabichvili further proposes the creation of a special court for resolving election disputes and introducing amendments to the electoral code.

In her view, these steps must be implemented with the support and participation of international partners.

