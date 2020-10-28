Fighting in Karabakh, Oct. 28. Hourly updates, video/photo
The Armenian and Azerbaijani armies have been engaged in intense warfare in and around Karabakh since September 27. Several thousand people have already died among military servicemen and civilians on both sides.
During this time, the sides have agreed to a ceasefire three times – on October 10, 18 and 26 respectively, but have been broken shortly after they took effect. Both sides accuse one another of violating the ceasefires.
-
Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit Stepanakert maternity hospital - NK Info Center
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue shelling the NK capital. At the same time, a targeted blow was struck at the hospital. Information about the victims is being specified.
-
Armenian Defense Ministry denies shelling of Azerbaijani city of Barda
The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense writes on his Facebook page that the statement of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian Armed Forces struck a blow from the Smerch MLRS at the city of Barda is groundless.
-
Three civilians were killed as a result of shelling in Barda city - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
Today at about 13:00 the Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on the city of Barda, the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reported.
According to the source, the attack killed three civilians and injured several others.
-
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies information about shelling of Shushi and Khankendi
“The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged rocket fire of Shushi and Khankendi by the Azerbaijani Army is false.
We declare once again that the Azerbaijani Army never fires the civilian population.
Azerbaijan is observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Azerbaijani Armed Forces fire at Shushi from "Smerch" MLRS, there are dead and wounded - Karabakh State Emergency Service
The ministry’s message also says that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have also struck Stepanakert with the Smerch jet system. There are no casualties in the capital.
-
Glendale recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh
Glendale City Council adopted a resolution recognizing the independence of Karabakh unanimously. The author of the resolution is Mayor Vrezh Aghajanyan.
The city authorities called on the US President and Congress to recognize the independence of Karabakh.
“ANCA Glendale urges city leaders to take decisive steps to move urban investment out of Turkey and Azerbaijan”, ANCA Glendale said in a statement ․
Prior to this, the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh was recognized by the city councils of the American cities of Fowler, Fort Lee, Milan, Thessaloniki, a number of cities in France, as well as the parliament of the Australian state of New South Wales
Azerbaijan, in turn, warned that it would immediately sever diplomatic relations with those countries that officially recognize the independence of Karabakh.
-
Azerbaijani Armed Forces hit the city of Shushi - Karabakh State Emergency Service
The ministry said the blow was struck on the morning of October 28. There are no casualties.
“Yesterday evening Martuni and the upper sub-district of Askeran were shelled, after midnight the situation continued to be tense, but no fire was fired ․ In parallel with the morning hostilities, Azerbaijan again opened fire in the direction of peaceful settlements, ”the statement said.
-
The death toll of civilians reaches 69 people - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has updated data on the number of victims and wounded among the civilian population.
According to the ministry, 69 people were killed and 322 were wounded as a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces. 2,338 private houses were damaged.
-
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "Territory of Terter region underwent artillery fire"
“On October 28, at about 07.30, the Armenian armed forces subjected the territory of the Terter region to artillery fire,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
-
Combat operations continue - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 27 and on the night of October 28, units of the armed forces of Armenia, not observing the humanitarian ceasefire, fired at positions of units of the Azerbaijan Army in different directions of the front and settlements near the front zone from various types of weapons.
Combat operations continued mainly on the Agdere, Khojavend, Fizuli, Zangilan and Gubadli directions of the front, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 28
One month has passed since the beginning of fighting in Karabakh.
• According to the Karabakh authorities, all day on October 27, Azerbaijani military forces bombed settlements in Karabakh. This is denied by Baku.
• Baku stated that Armenian armed forces launched rocket attacks on the city of Barda in Azerbaijan, killing four local residents. Yerevan has denied the claim.
• An escalation was observed on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia all day on October 27. Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of shelling its southern borders, Baku denied this, but announced a diversion by Armenia in the border area with Iran.
• The Investigative Committee of Armenia reported that there are 17 Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.
• Jalal Harutyunyan and Nagorno Karabakh Defense Minister was wounded and replaced.
• “The strategy of the Armenian government will not change, the struggle for the rights of the people of Karabakh will continue, the Karabakh Defense Army has personnel and weapons necessary to solve the tasks set,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in a televised address.
• Iran announced that it will present an initiative to resolve the Karabakh conflict. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi arrived in Baku on October 28, then will visit Moscow, Yerevan and Ankara.
• Turkish President Erdogan called Putin to discuss the Karabakh conflict. The details of the conversation are unknown, the Kremlin’s official website says that “the Russian side has expressed deep concern over the increasingly large-scale involvement of terrorists from the Middle East in clashes.”
• The involvement of any country in the settlement in Karabakh must be coordinated with Armenia and Azerbaijan, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov regarding Turkey’s participation in the negotiations on the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.
-
