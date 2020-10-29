Fighting in Karabakh, Oct. 29. Hourly updates, video/photo
The Armenian and Azerbaijani armies have been engaged in intense warfare in and around Karabakh since September 27. Several thousand people have already died among military servicemen and civilians on both sides.
During this time, the sides have agreed to a ceasefire three times – on October 10, 18 and 26 respectively, but have been broken shortly after they took effect. Both sides accuse one another of violating the ceasefires.
-
Enemy fired on territory of two regions - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“The Armenian armed forces fired at the territory of Barda and Goranboy regions,” reads an urgent message from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
-
Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia postponed
The Geneva meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, scheduled for today, has been postponed until tomorrow, RIA Novosti reports citing its own source.
-
Tension at the front and shelling of NK settlements continues - Ministry of Defense of Karabakh
The ministry informs that Stepanakert, Shushi and surrounding settlements remain the target of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and Smerch rocket systems is being used for shelling.
The State Service for Emergency Situations of Karabakh reports that a residential building was destroyed in Stepanakert, and the neighboring building completely collapsed from the blow. Two people were injured.
-
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: "Goranboy and Tartar regions shelled"
“Today at about 9:25 am the Armenian armed forces subjected the territory of Goranboy and Terter regions to artillery fire,” an urgent message from the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Fighting continues - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 28 and on the night of October 29, units of the Armenian armed forces fired from various types of weapons, including missiles and artillery, at the positions of units of the Azerbaijan Army in different directions of the front and settlements near the front zone.
The fighting continued mainly in the Khojavend, Fizuli and Gubadli areas of the front, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 29
One month has passed since the beginning of fighting in Karabakh.
• 21 people were killed and more than 60 injured after the Armenian military fired rockets at the Azerbaijani city of Barda, the Azerbaijani prosecutor general’s reported, also saying that cluster munitions prohibited by the international law had been used in the attack. The Armenian defense ministry denied the accusations.
• Armenia’s foreign ministry accused Azerbaijan of committing war crimes after what it said had been a new slew of missile attacks on the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Karabakh. It said a local maternity hospital building had been damaged as a result of the attacks, but reported no casualties. The Azerbaijani defense ministry denied the accusations.
• Azerbaijan updated its tally of civilian casualties: 69 people killed, 322 injured. • Another 13 settlements have come under the control of the Azerbaijani army, the president of Azerbaijan announced.
• “Armenia’s policy is for other countries to solve their problems for them. I tell them: ‘Recognize Karabakh instead of asking other countries to do it’ – the president of Azerbaijan in an interview with the Russian Interfax news agency said.
-
