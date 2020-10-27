Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 27

Several thousand military servicemen and civilians have been killed on both sides since the ‘second Karabakh war’ broke out September 27, 2020.

Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.

During this time, the sides have agreed to a ceasefire three times – on October 10, 18 and 26 respectively, but have been broken shortly after they took effect. Both sides accuse one another of violating the ceasefires.