Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 27
Several thousand military servicemen and civilians have been killed on both sides since the ‘second Karabakh war’ broke out September 27, 2020.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
During this time, the sides have agreed to a ceasefire three times – on October 10, 18 and 26 respectively, but have been broken shortly after they took effect. Both sides accuse one another of violating the ceasefires.
Azerbaijan contains 17 Armenian prisoners of war - Armenian Investigative Committee
The data on two more military personnel are being specified, said the head of the Criminological Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Rafael Vardanyan: human rights. We are talking about providing them with medical assistance, preventing the infringement of their rights. “
Jalal Harutyunyan has been relieved of his duties as Defense Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh and Commander of the Defense Army due to injury
President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a corresponding decree. It is already known that Jalal Harutyunyan’s wound is not serious, but for now Mikael Arzumanyan will command the army. Since taking office, he was also awarded the military rank of lieutenant general. It is known that at 22 Arzumanyan already commanded a combined-arms regiment and participated in the first Karabakh war in the battles for Fizuli, Martakert, Askeran, Karvachar.
Peskov on Turkey's involvement in the Karabakh negotiation process
The involvement of any country in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh must be coordinated with Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was stressed on Tuesday by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, answering the question whether Turkey should be more involved in the next round of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The point of view of only two sides is important here, I mean the opposing countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia. Only the opposing countries can agree or wish for the participation of this or that state in the settlement process, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.
Ministry of Defense and State Border Service of Azerbaijan issue joint statement
“Azerbaijan, adhering to the new humanitarian ceasefire regime, has a restrained attitude towards enemy provocations along the entire front and takes only appropriate measures.
Taking advantage of this, Armenia purposefully aggravates the situation in various areas along the front, especially on the restored sections of the state border, preparing the ground for its further provocations.
The leadership of Armenia should already realize and come to terms with the fact that the restored state borders are not a conflict zone, but are the state border recognized by the international community that defines the full sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. The inviolability of the state border must be ensured. Any provocation in this direction is regarded as an act of aggression against our territorial integrity.
Taking this into account, Azerbaijan has the right to destroy any legitimate military objects that threaten its territory, regardless of its location,” reads a joint statement by the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.
Armenia shelling the city of Terter and the villages of the region - Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
“Grossly violating the new ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces are shelling the city of Terter and the villages of the region of the same name,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
Film crew of Euronews TV channel in Karabakh almost filmed their death
An ATGM missile passed just above the car. The explosion came from behind, slightly damaging the car.
Azerbaijan continues shelling Armenian border posts, there are wounded - Armenian Defense Ministry
Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles hit the positions of the border posts of the Armenian Armed Forces, not far from the Iranian border.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies information about shelling of border outpost in Armenia
“The information disseminated by Armenia about the alleged shelling of the territory of Armenia today with the use of UAVs and missile and artillery systems of Azerbaijan is false and has a provocative character.
We declare that Azerbaijan fully complies with the new humanitarian ceasefire.
On the contrary, on October 27, from 09:30 to the present, the Armenian side is intensively firing mortars at our territories in the direction of the village of Agbend, Zangilan region, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Member of the Azerbaijani parliament on the importance of Turkish F-16s
“The founder of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, wrote in his memoirs that he asked the UK for military assistance to maintain the country’s independence. Britain refused because was busy with a deep financial crisis at home. After Lee Kuan Yew turned to the United States for help, and the US leadership refused, but the leader of Singapore insisted on his request and was able to get help from the United States. How? Lee Kuan Yew convinced the Americans that he did not need a lot of military assistance, just one warship was enough to moor it off the coast of Singapore. And so it happened. For many years, only one American ship served as the guarantor of Singapore’s independence.
The same role is assigned to the Turkish F-16 fighters. President Ilham Aliyev openly stated this in his address to the people (October 26),” Azerbaijani MP Erkin Qadirli wrote on his Facebook page.
Azerbaijan fired on the territory of the border post on the border of Armenia with Iran - Armenian Defense Ministry
In the morning at about 10:00 – 10:15, once again, violating the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side fired at the positions of the Armenian border outpost at the border with Iran with the help of drones (one of which fell on the territory of Armenia) and rocket-artillery means. Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan.
The Armenian Defense Ministry states that it will be forced to retaliate in the direction of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Combat operations continued in three directions of the front - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 26 and on the night of October 27, the Armenian armed forces, which did not comply with the new humanitarian ceasefire, fired at positions of Azerbaijani army units in different directions of the front and settlements near the front zone with various weapons.
Combat operations continued mainly in the Khojavend, Fizuli and Gubadli areas of the front, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Tension remained in the conflict zone at night, fighting continues - Karabakh Defense Ministry
In the evening, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces actively used unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery battles continued in some sectors of the front. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Karabakh, the shelling of peaceful settlements, in particular, the cities of Martuni and Martakert, as well as villages of the Askeran region, continued.
Local battles are currently taking place in some areas of the front.
Efforts to establish a US-mediated ceasefire have failed - Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this in his microblog on Twitter closer to the night of October 26. He added that “as a result of continuous shelling by Azerbaijan, civilians were killed and wounded in Artsakh.”
The Armenian Prime Minister taged in his post US President Donald Trump, who had previously stated that the parties to the conflict are observing the humanitarian truce announced since October 26.
I would like to state that the efforts of the international community, this time brokered by the #UnitedStates, to establish a ceasefire, have failed. As a result of continuous shelling by Azerbaijan, civilians were killed and wounded in #Artsakh today.@realDonaldTrump
— Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 26, 2020
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 27
One month since the escalation began.
• At 8 am on October 26, the third ceasefire agreement entered into force and was immediately violated. The parties again accused each other of violating the ceasefire, as happened in previous attempts (October 10 and 18).
• The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of shelling settlements in Karabakh using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems.
• The Azerbaijani army approached the southern border of Armenia, to the Syunik region, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, saying that “the situation is under control.”
• The President of Azerbaijan said that the Azerbaijani army took control of 18 more settlements in the zone of the Karabakh conflict.
• It is necessary to introduce clear mechanisms for monitoring the observance of the ceasefire (another agreement was reached on October 26), the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
• “Moscow is against a military solution in Karabakh and calls on all external players to refrain from developing a military scenario,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
• “The Armenian people and government are ready for mutual concessions [of the parties to the conflict], even for painful concessions, but the Armenian people are not ready for surrender in any case. But Azerbaijan does not want a solution to the Karabakh issue, it wants the surrender of Karabakh, ”Nikol Pashinyan said live on his Facebook page.
• The wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia announced that she was going to the front “to defend the borders of our Motherland”.
