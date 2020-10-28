Missile attack on Azerbaijani city of Barda: 21 dead, dozens wounded

On October 28, at about 13:00, the Armenian armed forces subjected the Azerbaijani town of Barda, located outside the zone of the Karabakh conflict, to a massive missile attack.

As a result of the attack with the use of cluster munitions prohibited by international law, 21 civilians died, about 60 people were injured, the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reports.

In addition, significant damage has been inflicted on civilian infrastructure and vehicles, the ministry said.