Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 26

Several thousand military servicemen and civilians have been killed on both sides since the ‘second Karabakh war’ broke out September 27, 2020.

Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.

During the time, the sides have agreed to a ceasefire three times – on October 10, 18 and 26, respectively. The first two truces were broken shortly after they had taken effect. And the third one is reported to be under the threat of falling apart too. The sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefires.