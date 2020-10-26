Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 26
Several thousand military servicemen and civilians have been killed on both sides since the ‘second Karabakh war’ broke out September 27, 2020.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
During the time, the sides have agreed to a ceasefire three times – on October 10, 18 and 26, respectively. The first two truces were broken shortly after they had taken effect. And the third one is reported to be under the threat of falling apart too. The sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefires.
-
"We do not support the position on the possibility and admissibility of a military solution to this problem" - Sergey Lavrov
Moscow is against a military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all external players to refrain from unrolling a military scenario, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
“We do not hide that we do not support the position on the possibility and admissibility of a military solution to this problem. Considering both peoples, Armenian and Azeri, as friendly and fraternal, we cannot share such aspirations, ”Lavrov said in an interview with the Athens and Macedonian News Agency.
He recalled that in favor of an “exclusively political” settlement “the presidents of Russia, the United States and France, as the heads-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group, have clearly expressed themselves.”
“We call on all external“ players ”to do everything to prevent further unwinding of the military scenario, to cool the emotions of the parties, to step up work to create conditions for restarting the peace process,” Lavrov summed up.
-
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "Enemy firing along the entire front”
“Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian armed forces fire from various types of small arms, mortars and cannons at our settlements and positions of the Azerbaijani Army units located along the entire length of the front, as well as on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.
Starting in the morning, the enemy fired at the territories of the Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan from the territories of the Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.
At the same time, the positions of our units located in the Terter, Agdam, Fizuli, Lachin and Gubadli directions are also under fire from the enemy,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Armenian side accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire
A spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry wrote on her Facebook page:
“In gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached in the United States, the Azerbaijani side at about 8:45 fired artillery at the northeastern military positions in Artsakh.”
Minutes later, Shushan Stepanyan published a second message with similar content:
“Another violation was recorded at about 09:10. The enemy took aim at positions in the south-east direction, firing 5 artillery shells at them.
-
Defense Ministry of Karabakh denies violation of ceasefire
The Defense Ministry of Karabakh stated that “the units of the Defense Army strictly observe the agreements reached,” and the accusations of the Azerbaijani side “have nothing to do with reality.” Moreover, the Karabakh side assumes that the accusations were made in the context of preparing an information base for further provocations.
“After reaching an agreement on a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in the United States, which was supposed to enter into force on October 26 at 08:00, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan hastened to accuse the Armenian side of gross violation of the ceasefire by 08:00, but deleted this information after some time. A few minutes later, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disseminated yet more disinformation, noting that Armenian forces were shelling Azerbaijani positions in the southern direction,” the NK Defense Ministry said in a statement.
-
Enemy fired on Terter region - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“The Armenian armed forces, violating the new humanitarian ceasefire regime, fired on the city of Terter and the villages of the region on October 26,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
-
Armenia grossly violated the new ceasefire regime - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire regime from October 26 08:00, the Armenian armed forces again grossly violated the agreement,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
“On October 26 at 08.05, the armed forces of Armenia, violating the new humanitarian ceasefire, from the direction of the city of Lachin subjected to artillery fire on the units of the Azerbaijani Army located in the village of Safiyan, Lachin region,” the ministry said in its next statement.
-
Readiness to observe the ceasefire - statement by the President of NK and the Prime Minister of Armenia
NK President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page:
“I welcome the agreement reached with the mediation of the United States and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which reaffirms the parties’ commitments to implement the humanitarian ceasefire, which was agreed on October 10 and 17 at the initiative of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the French Republic.
The Republic of Artsakh, as a party to the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, confirms its readiness to comply on a reciprocal basis with the conditions of a humanitarian ceasefire, which will enter into force on October 26, 2020 at 08:00. ”
Following him, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page:
“As agreed yesterday in Washington with the mediation of the United States, the Armenian side will observe a full ceasefire from 8:00.”
-
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: "The Azerbaijani army fully complies with the ceasefire regime"
“Units of the Azerbaijani Army fully comply with the humanitarian ceasefire along the entire front, which entered into force on October 26 at 08:00,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in the morning.
-
Congratulations from Trump to the parties of the conflict
On his Twitter account, US President Donald Trump congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on reaching an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Many lives will be saved, I am proud of my team,” Trump wrote.
He praised the work done by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his Deputy Stephen Bigan and the White House National Security Council.
-
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 26
One month since the escalation began.
• A new and third, ceasefire was agreed upon late on October 25 and is already reported to have been broken. It took effect at 8 am today, October 26 (local time). This time the joint statement was signed by the USA, Azerbaijan and Armenia. The previous two truces – declared on October 10 and 18, respectively – were brokered by Moscow and fell apart almost as soon as they had been agreed.
• The prime minister of Armenia and president of Karabakh took to their social media to welcome the truce “agreed upon with the mediation of the United States” which they said confirmed the two earlier ceasefires “achieved on the initiative of the presidents of Russia and France”.
• The US President congratulated the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan on agreeing to adhere to a ceasefire and said that he was “proud of [his] team”.
• “There’s a possibility of an escalation of this conflict that could lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and Turkey,” former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said, answering CCN’s question about “wider importance of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh”.
• Fierce fighting continued throughout the day in the Karabakh conflict zone, especially on the southern direction of the frontline (close to the border with Iran). There were also reports of fighting on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
• Ilham Aliyev said that in the month since the fighting began the Azerbaijani army had reclaimed the control of the cities of Fizuli, Hadrut, Jebrail, Zangelan and, on October 25, Gubadli. The army also controls about 100 villages in these areas, he said (the areas are adjacent to Karabakh and had been under the control of the Armenian forces since the war in the early 1990).
• 20 members of the French parliament arrived in Yerevan. After meeting with Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan, they went to Karabakh.
• “Azerbaijan wants the fire ceased and its lands returned to it,” president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the American TV channel Fox News.
• “The war of drones” is how Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko described the fighting in Karabakh.
• Co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenia Issues Frank Pallone called on the US to “take critical steps like implementing sanctions to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire and stop using foreign terrorist fighters.”
-
