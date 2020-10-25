Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 25
Several thousand military servicemen and civilians have been killed on both sides since the ‘second Karabakh war’ broke out September 27, 2020.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.
-
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "The enemy is shelling settlements"
“The Armenian armed forces are shelling the territory of Aghdam, Terter and Aghjabedi regions,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in an urgent message.
-
Fighting continues along the entire length of the front - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day of October 24 and on the night of October 25, hostilities in the Agderinsk, Khojavend, Fizuli, Gadrut, Gubadli and Lachin areas of the front continued with varying intensity. The enemy fired at the troops of the Azerbaijan Army from small arms, tanks, mortars and cannons.
Subdivisions of the Azerbaijan Army, continuing combat operations in the main directions in accordance with the operational plan, expanded the territories taken under their control.
Currently, hostilities continue along the entire length of the front. Our troops are in control of the operational situation, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Congressman calls on US to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan
This proposal was made by the head of the US Congress Commission on Armenian Issues, Frank Pallone.
“The United States must take important steps such as imposing sanctions to force Azerbaijan to comply with the ceasefire and end the use of foreign terrorist fighters,” the congressman wrote on his Twitter after a conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in the United States.
Earlier, Pallone and 30 congressmen submitted to the US House of Representatives a resolution recognizing the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Had a conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister @ZMnatsakanyan who gave me a detailed assessment of the conflict in #Artsakh. The US must take critical steps like implementing sanctions to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire and stop using foreign terrorist fighters.
— Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) October 25, 2020
-
Situation at the front at night and in the morning - information from Karabakh
The press service of the Karabakh Defense Army informs that at night the front was still tense, artillery battles were fought in some areas.
In the evening, the shelling of peaceful settlements began – in particular, the villages of Karmir Shuka, Tagavard, Gishi, Spitakashen in the Martuni region and the village of Avetaranots in the Askeran region.
The State Emergency Service reports that there are no military installations in the area. However, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired not only on settlements themselves, but also on adjacent forests and agricultural fields. There are no civilian casualties.
The Ministry of Defense of Karabakh reports that local battles have been going on in all directions of the front since morning, “the units of the Defense Army continue to detect and destroy the sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy.”
-
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 25
29th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• The Ombudsman of Karabakh reported that since the beginning of hostilities on September 27, 37 civilians of Karabakh have been killed, at least 118 have been injured.
• The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that since the beginning of the fighting, 63 civilians have died and another 298 have been injured.
• The defense ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan have published maps of military operations (Azerbaijani – interactive). Maps vary greatly, you can see them here.
• The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has warned its citizens in the country of potential terrorist attacks. Social media in Azerbaijan write that ‘they mean possible terrorist attacks from Armenia.’
• The Armenian foreign minister said that during the talks in the United States on October 23, the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Karabakh was considered and the importance of the international settlement mandate in the form of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, which includes Russia and France in addition to the United States, was emphasized.
• The Armenian foreign minister said that about 90,000 residents of Karabakh have become refugees as a result of the hostilities that have been going on since September 27.
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 24, 2020