Pashinyan's wife's visit to Ukraine: with whom she met and what she discussed

Visit of Pashinyan’s wife to Ukraine

The wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the Ukrainian president and his wife in Kyiv. Anna Hakobyan published the photos on her Facebook page without giving details.

She traveled to Kyiv at the invitation of the First Lady of Ukraine to participate in the “Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.” In her speech, she spoke about Ukrainian children who died as a result of the war and the children of Nagorno-Karabakh, who “due to the blockade are hungry, exhausted, living in fear of death.”

Yerevan has reportedly sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the first time since the war began. Official channels do not give details, but Armenian media reported that the Prime Minister’s wife was going to deliver the cargo to its destination.

All that is known about the participants, Anna Hakobyan’s speech at the summit and meetings in Kyiv.

“A warm welcome.”

Anna Hakobyan did not reveal the details of the meeting with Zelensky and his wife.

Screenshot from Anna Hakobyan’s Facebook page

On social networks, she only wrote that “the reception was warm,” she managed to communicate with the first ladies of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Lithuania, as well as the gentlemen of Denmark, Slovenia and Slovakia”.

Attached to the Facebook post, she posted photos from the summit and noted that her speech touched on peace and a better future for the next generations:

“I raised the issue of the violation of the rights of 30,000 Armenian children and the inhumane living conditions as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.”

“I feel guilty for the children of Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh”

“Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen” is an annual event, which is held for the third time. It was first organized by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in 2021. Its purpose is to unite spouses of the first persons of the world to exchange experience, opinions and realize joint projects. It is known that this year in Ukraine arrived high-ranking EU officials, first ladies and gentlemen of Lithuania, Serbia, Denmark, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Estonia, first ladies of 18 other countries participated in the summit via video link.

The arriving delegations visited the exhibition “Children Martyrs”, honored the memory of Ukrainian children who died in the war. All participants of the summit brought soft toys with them.

Anna Hakobyan in Kyiv, at the memorial to children killed in the war

The theme of this year’s summit was mental health.

“I feel very guilty for all the children of the world who died in wars, no matter what country they were killed in, no matter what race, color, religion or social background,” said Anna Hakobyan.

She emphasized that in the 21st century it is abnormal to have an exhibition “Children Martyrs”, it is abnormal when children are left with scars as a result of bombings.

Speaking about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, she added: “It is not normal in the 21st century to have children who are hungry, emaciated and living in fear of death as a result of the blockade.”

Anna Hakobyan’s speech at the summit

She, once again, announced that the lives of 120 thousand Nagorno-Karabakh civilians are in danger, about 2 thousand pregnant women are deprived of the opportunity to undergo medical examinations, 30 thousand children suffer from malnutrition:

“They have to stand in line for hours to get the minimum amount of food. They witness increasing cases of fainting in the streets, which are the result of extremely stressed people. The children of Artsakh are trapped on a small piece of land, deprived of their inalienable rights, such as the right to food, health care and education.”

The spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister stated that it is necessary to value every human life and find new ways and tools to stop wars.

Concluding her speech, Hranush Hakobyan invited everyone to Yerevan to participate in the summit, which is being held jointly with the Women Political Leaders Global Network. This event will be held on October 19.

Стивен Фрай в Киеве

The summit was moderated by renowned British actor, writer and social activist Stephen Fry.

Stephen Fry

He told reporters that he was invited to the summit by the Ukrainian president’s office.

“This is not a propaganda stunt at all, but a real meeting of neuroscientists, sociologists, psychologists and those who work with mental trauma,” Fry said of the conference in Kyiv.

He is an active supporter of Ukraine. On his way to Kyiv, he posted a photo on Instagram from the sleeping car of a Ukrainian Railways train; there is no air service with Ukraine because of the risk of strikes from Russia.

Fry is known as one of “Britain’s funniest people”, a philanthropist, is also involved in human rights work. He helps organizations that support people with bipolar disorder or the LGBT community. Last winter, the famous Briton supported the ShelterBox initiative, collecting donations for warm clothes and repairing destroyed houses.

