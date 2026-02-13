US State Department: 'We seek constructive relations with Georgia'

State Department on US–Georgia relations

The United States seeks “constructive relations” with Georgia and expects “concrete steps” from Tbilisi to strengthen and advance bilateral ties, the US State Department told the Georgian outlet Netgazeti.

Netgazeti asked the State Department how Georgia’s relations with Iran could affect its bilateral ties with the United States and influence broader regional political developments.

In a written response, a State Department spokesperson said Washington has been the “best partner” of Georgia and the Georgian people for 33 years. The US, the statement said, remains a “steadfast supporter” of the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On developments in the South Caucasus, the State Department said a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in which US President Donald Trump played a mediating role, creates “transformational opportunities” for the entire region. According to Washington, Georgia can contribute to this process and also benefit from the stability and prosperity the agreement may bring.

The State Department said it will continue to work with the Georgian government on issues that affect bilateral relations and the country’s domestic political environment.

The statement also stressed that the sides are discussing “concrete steps” Tbilisi can take to strengthen relations and demonstrate its commitment to progress.

