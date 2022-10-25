US State Department: We are concerned about the rollback of reforms

Statements from US Dept State

US State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed concern about the rollback of reforms in Georgia and called on the Georgian authorities to demonstrate commitment to Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“We have expressed concern about some of the disturbing statements that we have heard coming from some corners of the Georgian political system and Georgian society. We expressed concern about some of the government’s actions. Government actions, including delaying or backtracking on important democratic reforms, have led to setbacks,” the US State Department spokesman said at an October 24 briefing.

According to him, the actions of the Georgian authorities have “created obstacles to the clear, insurmountable aspirations of the people of Georgia for EU membership and deepened the polarization within Georgian society, instead of helping to unite the country around the main issues of Euro-Atlantic integration,” Price said.

On July 13, it became known that Georgia will receive a deferment to evaluate the fulfillment of twelverecommendations of the European Commission developed as conditions for obtaining the status of an EU candidate country. The EU will assess the fulfillment of the recommendations in 2023, not at the end of 2022, European Commission spokesman Michael Rupp said in the European Parliament.

On June 17, the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for EU membership. It was decided that Ukraine and Moldova will receive this status, while Georgia will first have to fulfill the twelve points.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova applied for EU candidate country status in March 2022.

