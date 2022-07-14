European Commission pushed assessment of Georgia's readiness for candidate status to 2023

EU candidate status for Georgia

The European Commission will prepare an assessment of the implementation of the 12 points identified by the EU for Georgia to obtain the status of an EU candidate by 2023 instead of 2022. This was stated by the representative of the European Commission Michael Rupp during his speech in the European Parliament.

“After careful consideration, we decided that we should not rush the Georgian political elite in their efforts to depolarize the country so that they can sit down at the same table and work hard on reforms. At the request of the European Council, we will prepare a reprioritization of the expansion package by 2023. This will give the political system of Georgia enough time to carefully work out priorities”, said the representative of the European Commission.

What conditions were put forward by the European Union to Georgia

First, Georgia will be obliged to fulfill the conditions, and then it will have a chance to get the status of a candidate

On June 17, the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for EU membership. As a result, Ukraine and Moldova have received the status of an EU candidates and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, while Georgia will be obliged to first fulfill the conditions, and then get a chance to get the status of a candidate.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova jointly applied for EU membership. Georgia applied for EU membership on 3 March.

On June 9, the European Parliament approved a resolution on violations of media freedom and the problems of the safety of journalists in Georgia.