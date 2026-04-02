US scraps 10-year visas for Georgian citizens, introduces bonds of up to $15,000

From 2 April 2026, US visa rules for Georgian citizens have changed significantly. The US State Department has added Georgia to a list of 50 countries covered by a “visa bond pilot programme”. This effectively ends the practice of issuing long-term multiple-entry visas to Georgian nationals.

Under the new rules, Georgian citizens will no longer be able to obtain 10-year tourist and business visas (B1/B2). Instead, the US will issue single-entry visas valid for three months, allowing a maximum stay of 30 days under stricter conditions that significantly limit travel flexibility.

Another key change introduces a financial guarantee requirement. During the interview, a US consular officer may set a bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, which the applicant must pay to ensure compliance with visa conditions.

Washington says the move is based on practical considerations, with the programme aimed at ensuring visitors return on time. The decision draws on a 2024 US Department of Homeland Security report, which found an overstay rate of 7.43% among Georgian citizens — a figure that appears to have influenced the policy shift.

Following instructions from a consular officer, the applicant must:

Complete DHS Form I-352;

Pay the bond exclusively via the US Treasury platform (Pay.gov);

Note that paying the bond does not guarantee visa approval.

Funds paid without a consular officer’s instruction are non-refundable.

The bond will be returned if:

The applicant leaves the US before the authorised period expires;

The applicant does not travel to the US before the visa expires;

The applicant is denied entry at the border.

The refund process is usually automatic. However, travellers can initiate it themselves within 30 days after leaving the US. They must provide proof such as boarding passes, passport stamps or other documents confirming timely departure.

The US will retain the bond if the person:

Leaves the US after the authorised period;

Remains in the US indefinitely;

Applies to change status, including seeking asylum.

The State Department launched the pilot programme on 5 August 2025, and on 18 March added 11 more countries to the list, including Mongolia, Tunisia and Nicaragua. Previously, the programme covered 38 countries.

The restrictions will remain in place until 5 August 2026. During this period, no exemptions from the bond requirement will apply.

US visa rules for Georgian citizens