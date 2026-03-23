Georgia becomes only European country whose citizens must post $15,000 bond to obtain U.S. visa

New US visa rules for Georgia

The US State Department has added Georgia to a list of countries whose citizens will be required to pay a substantial financial bond in order to obtain a visa.

As a result, Georgia has become the only European country for which the United States has introduced a visa bond of up to $15,000.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry says the introduction of the security deposit is linked to a high rate of violations of US visa regulations by Georgian citizens.

What do the new rules involve?

According to official information, the new rules will come into force on 2 April this year and will also apply to the issuance of tourist visas. Under the changes, citizens of certain countries will be required to pay a deposit ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 as part of the visa application process.

The final amount will be determined during the consular interview.

In addition to Georgia, the list includes Cambodia, Ethiopia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles and Tunisia — countries assessed as posing a relatively high risk of visa violations.

The decision brings the number of “high-risk” countries to around 50, with Georgia the only European country on the list. This is likely to prompt further political and public debate about the country’s international standing.

The US State Department says paying the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued. Rather, it serves as a financial assurance that the visa holder will comply with the terms of their stay and leave the United States on time. The full amount will be refunded if the applicant returns home before the visa expires or does not travel to the US at all.

Once a visa is approved, Georgian citizens will have 30 days to pay the bond, after which a single-entry visa valid for no more than three months will be issued.

Applicants will also be required to provide a relevant guarantee document as part of the process.

Analysts say the measure could act as an additional barrier for ordinary tourists and reflects a broader tightening of US migration policy.

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has issued a statement regarding the U.S. decision to introduce a visa bond for Georgian citizens.

“The decision by the United States to impose a bond requirement for the issuance of non-immigrant visas to Georgian citizens is, unfortunately, linked to a high rate of violations of U.S. visa regulations by Georgian nationals, as explained by the American side.

The strict immigration policy of President Donald Trump’s administration is well known and is reflected in concrete measures. This decision is also part of a broader tightening of immigration policy.

Accordingly, we call on Georgian citizens to strictly comply with U.S. visa rules and not to violate the existing visa regime, which will enable Georgia to continue cooperation with the American side on this issue,” the statement said.

New US visa rules for Georgia