"If the 'foreign agents' bill remains in its current form, there will be sanctions," - US Assistant Secretary of State

US Assistant Secretary of State in Georgia

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien held a briefing following meetings with the prime minister of Georgia, the minister of Foreign Affairs, the president, the speaker of Parliament, the opposition, and civil society. O’Brien discussed the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” approved by the Georgian parliament on May 14, its non-compliance with EU standards, and possible sanctions.

O’Brien stated that if the level of democracy in the country declines and violence is used against peaceful demonstrators, financial restrictions will be imposed. This includes travel restrictions on individuals and their family members who are responsible for destructive actions.

According to O’Brien, if protests against the “foreign agents” bill continue, they should be peaceful, and those who intimidate peaceful demonstrators should be held accountable.

According to O’Brien, if the current rhetoric towards the United States and other partners persists, the relationship between the countries will be at risk.

“I’ll give you a few examples – the United States is ready to provide approximately $319 million in aid, which we plan to spend together with the Georgian authorities.

Half of this is military aid, and a third we plan to spend on projects necessary for economic development, as well as for building institutions for civil society. However, all of this needs to be reassessed if we are now viewed as adversaries rather than partners. And if this law continues to operate in this way, if the law remains in its current form, and is not brought into line with EU standards, we will see a weakening and undermining of democracy and violence against peaceful demonstrators, naturally, there will be certain restrictions from the US in response to these actions,” O’Brien said.

According to him, the US wants Georgia to have a continuous peaceful path to the European Union and NATO, and for Georgia to adhere to the standards in regulating foreign financing that exist in the European Union and the Transatlantic community.

“Georgia’s desire is to move towards the European Union and NATO. And in these communities, there are certain rules and standards. This law must comply with these rules and standards,” O’Brien said, noting that he hoped to see such a discussion of this issue that would meet EU requirements.

“There are no sanctions against Ivanishvili, and it’s surprising that such an influential person is misinformed”

O’Brien also responded to a statement by Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze [that Bidzina Ivanishvili refused to meet with O’Brien because, according to Kobakhidze, Ivanishvili is already de facto under sanctions]. According to the Assistant Secretary of State, at this stage, there are no sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, and “it’s really surprising and sad that such an influential person is misinformed.”

O’Brien also said that debates and discussions about the “foreign agents” bill are only one direction. However, the parties should try not to change the productive and constructive cooperation that exists between the two countries.

“The main purpose of my visit is for us, America and Americans, to value our relationship with Georgia and our strategic partnership.

As you know, our strategic partnership has lasted for many years, and we have supported Georgia since 1992. We have made investments, provided assistance totaling six billion dollars. This was supposed to go towards the development of many different areas – defense, development of various branches of government, etc. For over 30 years, America has been a very strong partner of Georgia, and we hope to continue this cooperation,” O’Brien said.

He spoke about the importance of Georgia’s decision to integrate into the European Union and the Transatlantic Alliance:

“I am very proud that we support Georgia, including in terms of granting it candidate status [for EU membership], and we are proud to continue this support and assistance on the path to Georgia’s future.

I want Georgia to have a continuous peaceful path to the European Union and NATO. We hope that today the movement along this path will begin again. And if this does not happen, then we will quickly consider all the issues mentioned,” he said.