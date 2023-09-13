fbpx
US embassy denies reports of military base in Georgia

The U.S. Embassy denies information spread in the media about the establishment of American military bases in Georgia.

On September 13, Georgian TV channel “Mtavari Arxi” reported that several months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in Georgia, offered the ruling Georgian Dream party negotiations on opening a military base, but was refused.

“The U.S.-Georgia defense relationship has been and remains based on strengthening interoperability and supporting Georgia in deterring further aggression and defending its sovereign territory, better preparing Georgia for NATO membership. The United States has not proposed the establishment of a U.S. military base in Georgia,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Georgian Defense Ministry also called the information false.

“This information is being spread by a politically engaged person, which is subsequently used by certain media outlets and politically motivated individuals to conduct a disinformation campaign.

We urge the public to rely on verified information, especially when discussing such an important topic,” the ministry said.

“Regardless of whether it is true or false, but the information about the US bases has completely lustrated the government… this is the main thing,” concludes expert Gia Khukhashvili.

