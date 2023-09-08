Borrell meeting with Garibashvili

At a press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated talk about the opening of a so-called “second front” in Georgia are disinformation, aimed to increase distrust in the society.

Also, the head of the EU diplomatic mission expressed condolences over the death of a child in the Shovi landslide.

“I want to express my heartache – a child died in a landslide and it is very painful, I am concerned about the fact that people are still missed, I hope we will find everyone unharmed,” Borrell said.

According to the emergency management service, heavy rains in Adjara and Guria caused flooding of residential houses, broken trees, collapsed masses of land, several villages in Guria were cut off from the outside world. So far, the body of one minor has been found in Jumati village in Guria. Two more people are missing.

The Prime Minister, for his part, told a press conference that he considers Georgia’s refusal to grant it the status of an EU candidate country unfair.

At the end of the press conference, Josep Borrell replied:

“Mr. Prime Minister, all countries are different, each country has different political and socio-economic situation. I want to assure you and all Georgians that Georgia’s efforts towards the implementation of EU recommendations will be appreciated and European institutions will objectively evaluate all the analytical reports prepared.”

According to Garibashvili, Georgia will receive an action plan on de-oligarchization in one or two weeks. The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the European Commission will assess the loyalty of the Georgian government.

As for the impeachment of the President, Garibashvili explained that this is a legal issue, not a political one.

The main points Josep Borrell made at the press conference



About the so-called “second front”:



“It is noise, propaganda and disinformation. It would be crazy if the European Union thinks that someone wants war in Georgia. I am very sorry that such false rumors are being spread. This is done in order to poison the lives of the people and create distrust in the country. Russian propaganda is very assertive and in this direction it has particularly distinguished itself.”

On impeaching the president:



“Let me add one thing on the issue of impeachment of the president – it is a risk that will cause more tension in the situation and increase polarization, all institutions should work together and strongly support the country on the European path. Georgia has the potential to be successful in this process.”

“There are many EU flags flying in Tbilisi, even more than in Brussels”:



“I have seen many EU flags in Tbilisi and I know that 80 percent of Georgian citizens support the country’s accession to the EU. This is an impressive figure. But it is not just a figure, I am very happy to see many European flags, I must say that there are even more of them than in Brussels.”

On the resumption of air traffic with Russia:



“It is important that our closest partners work in concert internationally to isolate Russia and we welcome close cooperation to counter sanctions evasion in the country. It is important that this is clearly articulated.

We also have to say – we very much regret that air service between Georgia and Russia has been restored. This is a message related to Georgia’s foreign policy. Georgia has received certain obligations under the association agreement and it has to join the European Union. There are certainly many areas for improvement at this stage. We need to stop Russia’s hybrid activities”.

“There is work to be done, do it and don’t think about abandoning it”:



“Put all efforts and energy to fulfill these commitments, this is a good and correct approach, the EU will not leave Georgia, will not abandon it. We have an economic and investment plan that envisages 1.3 billion euros that will be used to increase Georgia’s competitiveness. We have plans with Georgia, we all understand the interests related to Georgia […].

We want you to become a member of the European Union, that is why I came to talk to you. There is work to be done, do it, don’t think about leaving it.”

“Never say that the European Union will leave Georgia”



“Never say that the EU will leave Georgia, never. This position is unacceptable to me, the EU has not abandoned Georgia and will not abandon it. At the same time I have to say that this process is based on merit, you have to fulfill certain conditions, it is up to you. When a student goes to an exam, he does not accuse the professor, right? He himself has to show that he knows the subject.

So put all your efforts and energy to fulfill these obligations, this is a good and correct approach, the EU is not leaving Georgia.”

On September 7, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Georgia on an official visit. His visit will last until September 8.

In addition to meeting with the President and Prime Minister of Georgia, the high-ranking EU official will take the opportunity to talk to representatives of all political parties in the parliament and hold discussions with representatives of civil society.

According to the European External Action Service, Borrell’s first official visit to the country in his current capacity will allow him to discuss Georgia’s movement towards European integration, as well as exchange views on broader foreign policy and regional issues.

Prior to his visit to Georgia, the EU High Representative spoke about Georgia-EU relations in an interview with Civil.ge.

Borrell touched upon such issues as the prospect of Georgia being granted EU candidate status later this year, the impeachment process of the Georgian president, as well as the compatibility of Georgia’s foreign policy with Europe.

