'Georgia is a frontline in global fight against dictatorships' — Interview with Congressman Joe Wilson

US Republican Congressman Joe Wilson says Georgia remains a strategically important country in the South Caucasus amid growing geopolitical competition and increasing external influence in the region.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Mr Wilson stressed the importance of democratic processes, adding that “the Georgian people deserve genuinely free and fair elections.”

What the congressman said

‘The Georgian people deserve free elections’

Joe Wilson also links his position on Georgia, in part, to his personal experience.

‘For a long time, the Georgian people have been a source of inspiration for me. I have had the honour of visiting Tbilisi and meeting the brave citizens of Georgia. My four sons have also served abroad alongside Georgian soldiers, and I can say with confidence that Georgian troops are exceptionally courageous and highly professional. It gave me peace of mind knowing that my sons were serving with them.

It is this admiration for the Georgian people that shapes my position: they deserve recognition and, most importantly, genuinely free and fair elections. This is critically important. Today, the broader trajectory of history is moving in favour of democratic processes and a credible electoral environment,” Mr Wilson says.

The congressman argues that there is a global trend towards strengthening democratic processes, and that this should also be reflected in Georgia.

Geopolitical competition and the significance of the Anaklia port

The congressman places particular emphasis on the growing influence of Russia and China in the region. In his view, the South Caucasus sits at a “strategic crossroads”, and the deep-sea port of Anaklia should be seen as a critically important piece of infrastructure.

“One of the main things that concerns us is the growing cooperation between Russia and the Chinese Communist Party, particularly in connection with Anaklia,” he says.

He explains that China’s interest is linked to controlling the transportation of rare minerals from Central Asia. According to Wilson, it is critical for the United States that this infrastructure remains open and does not fall under Beijing’s dominance.

Regional shifts and Russia’s influence

Wilson also looks at the broader regional picture, arguing that Russia’s influence is weakening in a number of countries. He cites Moldova, Romania and Armenia as examples where, he says, Moscow’s efforts have been less successful.

The congressman highlights Syria in particular, where, in his words, there has been a “collapse of Russian influence” and the end of a long-standing dictatorship. At the same time, he speaks positively about diplomatic progress between Armenia and Azerbaijan, suggesting that such cooperation could serve as a desirable model for Georgia.

Iran, security and intelligence concerns

The congressman also raises concerns about a possible rapprochement between Georgia and Iran. He says there are reports pointing to a degree of cooperation, including the potential exchange of intelligence.

“Various reports indicate cooperation that may include the sharing of intelligence. This is particularly concerning given the Iranian authorities’ harsh crackdown on dissent, including the killing of tens of thousands of protesters.

In my view, such actions and ties do not reflect the will and aspirations of Georgians — who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to freedom and independence,” Wilson says.

“Peace through strength” and global strategy

Wilson also addresses US foreign policy, referring to the approach of President Donald Trump, which included engagement with various hostile regimes. However, he argues that such experience shows authoritarian regimes cannot be contained by diplomacy alone.

“We are in a period defined by a fundamental contrast: authoritarian systems based on force are competing with democratic systems grounded in the rule of law,” he says.

According to Wilson, this is why international coalitions are strengthening, including in Europe, where NATO has expanded and collective security has increased.

He also points to his legislative initiative, the “Countering Chinese Control in the Caucasus Act”, which he says is aimed at limiting the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in strategic regions.

“We are already seeing Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea strengthening their defence and partnerships based on the principle of ‘peace through strength’. Similar cooperation is emerging between Australia and the Philippines.

Overall, we are in a period defined by a fundamental contrast: authoritarian systems based on force are competing with democratic systems grounded in the rule of law. This dynamic became particularly clear after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and in subsequent conflicts.

Encouragingly, resilience in the face of authoritarianism is growing worldwide. I believe this momentum will ultimately lead to free and fair elections in Georgia as well,” the congressman says.

US leverage and Georgia’s choice

Asked whether Washington has sufficient tools to counter China’s influence in the region, Wilson says that “diplomatic, economic and political instruments — all of them can be effective”.

He adds that the main goal is not confrontation, but “to ensure that key assets remain independent and open”.

A message for Georgia

At the end of the interview, Wilson delivers a message to both Georgian society and the authorities, stressing that the core principle of US policy remains unchanged — support for democratic values.

“The ultimate goal is clear: free and fair elections that reflect the will of the people,” he says.

In his view, despite political difficulties, there is broad bipartisan support for Georgia in the United States, which he describes as “a strong signal” for the country’s democratic future.

Joe Wilson’s interview on Georgia