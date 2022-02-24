US Ambassador to Georgia: Washington will continue supporting Tbilisi

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan addressed Georgian people

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan is currently visiting Washington and will return to the country at the end of the week. She made a special address from Washington, in which she reaffirmed the US support for Georgia.

“President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense and others are fully committed to finding peaceful diplomatic solutions to the problem. This remains a top priority for the United States.

At the same time, we understand that we need to be prepared for the worst. Bilaterally and multilaterally, together with our allies, we are engaged in ongoing diplomacy to improve stability and security in Europe. This means, among other things, working with the Georgian government and exchanging information through many different channels, which I will continue to do when I return to Tbilisi”, Degnan said.

According to the ambassador, the Georgians, like the Ukrainians, have chosen the path of Euro-Atlantic integration. This is why the United States provides strong bipartisan support to the Georgian people and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations “based on our common values, the love of freedom”.

“In my meetings in Washington, my commitment to helping Georgia was firm and clear. We’ve been working on this for 30 years. Now more than ever, the United States will stand with the Georgian people, defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, and work together for the future Georgians want and deserve—a stable, secure, prosperous Georgia fully integrated into the Euro-Atlantic family”, Kelly said. Degnan.

On February 19, in the wake of the escalation of the war in Ukraine, Ryan Harris, Deputy US Ambassador, addressed the citizens of Georgia. She stressed that the United States supports both Ukraine and Georgia. Also, according to the acting ambassador, the United States is choosing the path of diplomacy and calling on Russia to de-escalate.