Unrecognized NKR will cease to exist on January 1, 2024

NKR will cease to exist

The self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which is not recognized by any country in the world, will cease to exist on January 1, 2024. This was announced today by the President of the unrecognized republic, Samvel Shahramanyan.

After the first Karabakh war, the self-proclaimed republic actually began to control seven more districts of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenian armed forces.

In the fall of 2020, as a result of the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan returned seven districts and part of the former NKAO. The unrecognized NKR continued to exist within the part of Karabakh controlled by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

On September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan conducted a local counter-terrorist operation which ended with the signing of a document on the terms of official Baku by the leadership of the unrecognized republic.

On September 28, 2023, the President of the unrecognized NKR, Samvel Shahramanyan, issued a decree terminating the existence of this entity.

According to the decree, “in connection with the difficult military-political situation created, based on the priority of ensuring the physical security and vital interests of the people of Artsakh, taking into account the agreement reached through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with the representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan that free, voluntary and unimpeded passage of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including military personnel who have laid down their arms, with their property in their vehicles through the Lachin corridor is ensured, and

To dissolve all state institutions and organizations under their departmental subordination until 1 January 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) shall cease to exist. The population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including those outside the Republic, after the entry into force of this Decree, shall familiarize themselves with the conditions of reintegration presented by the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to make an independent and individual decision on the possibility of staying (returning) in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This decree shall go into effect immediately after its publication”.