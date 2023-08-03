fbpx
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Under EU sanctions, re-export of cars from Georgia to Russia and Belarus prohibited

Re-export of cars from Georgia to Russia

As part of the eleventh package of sanctions imposed by the EU, the re-export of automobiles from Georgia to Russia and Belarus has been prohibited. This information was disseminated by the Revenue Service of Georgia.

What does re-export mean?

Re-export allows the export of foreign goods that have been imported into the customs territory of Georgia to another country.

During re-export, the goods must remain unchanged, except for changes caused by:
● Natural wear and tear;
● Transportation;
● Natural loss, typical for normal storage conditions.

“Starting August 1, there is a restriction on the re-export/export of vehicles imported from the USA within the territory of Georgia, and from September 26, restrictions on the import of vehicles from Europe, as provided in the 11th package of imposed sanctions, will come into effect.”

However, according to the sanctions package approved on June 23, the import of vehicles into Russia is prohibited for vehicles with a volume exceeding 1900 cubic centimeters, as well as for all types of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Revenue Service made the restrictions public only after a video, allegedly filmed by a Russian citizen at a car market in the Georgian city of Rustavi, started circulating on social media.

In the video, the Russian citizen talks about how Russians won’t be able to buy their “favorite cars” in Georgia. According to him, there are also restrictions on re-exporting cars from Georgia through Armenia, which the Revenue Service did not mention.

“Re-exporting cars to Russia is no longer possible, it’s done. There is no re-export from Georgia to Russia. All your favorite cars, Mercedes, BMWs from the years 2018-2019, cannot be registered in Russia and Belarus anymore.

Another piece of bad news: Georgia also does not allow cars with transit license plates from Armenia. License plates must be only metal. So, if you bought or plan to buy a car in Armenia, you must register it in your name,” the Russian recording the video says.

