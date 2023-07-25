fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Russians Register an Average of 1,300 Companies per Month in Georgia - Transparency International

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russians register companies in Georgia

According to Transparency International-Georgia (TI), since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russian citizens have been registering an average of 1,300 companies per month in Georgia.

Based on the published statistics, since the beginning of the war (i.e., from March 2022), Russian citizens have registered 21,326 companies. These figures are nearly three times higher than the data from the past 27 years.

TI reports that the total number of companies registered by Russian citizens from 1995 to 2022 was 7,788.

According to Transparency International-Georgia (TI), Russian citizens are attempting to construct a residential complex (Salibauri Hills) on a 16,000 square meter land plot in the Adjara region, near Batumi, on a hill in the village of Salibauri, using corrupt means.

The organization notes suspicious circumstances surrounding the project. They point out that Russian citizens likely donated money to Georgia’s ruling party through Georgian citizens, which enabled them to quickly obtain the necessary construction permit.

Translation of the additional text:

The Russian-Ukrainian war has drastically changed the real estate market in Georgia. CNBC, an American publication, reports that while many economies suffer from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several countries are benefiting from the influx of Russian migrants, and Georgia is among them.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, 1,045,614 Russian citizens have entered Georgia. In September alone, following President Putin’s announcement of mobilization, 222,274 Russians arrived in Georgia.

Most read

1

"Ethnic cleansing in NK is no longer a theoretical possibility" - Pashinyan

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 17-21 July, 2023

3

Ilham Aliyev: "International law works selectively"

4

“Azerbaijan is creating a ghetto in NK” and other statements from Pashinyan interview

5

"Everyone should apologize, including members of the European Parliament" - Mayor of Tbilisi on Saakashvili

6

“Armenian universities provide outdated knowledge” – education expert

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews