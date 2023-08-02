fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

BBC on Batumi protest: Ship leaves port after protesters throw eggs at it

messenger vk-black email copy print

BBC on Batumi protest

The BBC writes that after the protest of local residents, the cruise ship Astoria Grande with Russian tourists on board was forced to leave the port of Batumi.

“The arrival of the cruise ship in Georgia caused a protest among local residents, which began in Batumi and then spread to Tbilisi.” It also claims that the Russians on board the ship repeated Kremlin propaganda regarding the 2008 war.

According to the BBC, the ship left the port of Batumi after protesters pelted it with eggs and urged passengers to leave the country. They note the ship has now excluded Batumi from its itinerary.

The BBC also says the ruling Georgian Dream party has angered many of the country’s citizens with its policy of rapprochement with Moscow and restoring direct flights to Russia.

The article also mentions Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who “praised the protesters for defying the ‘latest Russian provocation’.”

The article goes on to say that ruling party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze condemned the protests as violent and criticized US Ambassador Kelly Degnan for saying “Georgians should not accept tourists from a country that occupies their territory.”

Most read

1

“They could have shot down Turkish F-16s, but the Russian Federation didn't advise it” - former Armenian defense minister

2

"You were, like, our republic." What do Russians who arrived from Sochi to Batumi by cruise ship say?

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 24-28 July, 2023

4

Diplomats go to border of Armenia where there is cargo for NK

5

Armenia sends humanitarian cargo to NK, Azerbaijan calls it a provocation

6

What do the mediators say at the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia? Comparative analysis from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews