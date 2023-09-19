fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Ukraine
Georgia-Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies involvement in alleged planned coup d'état in Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on coup in Georgia

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko denied information circulated by the Georgian security service about the alleged involvement of Ukraine in preparation of a coup d’état in Georgia.

The Georgian government is trying to demonize Ukraine in order to solve the country’s internal political issues, Nikolenko said.

“Attention was drawn to the statements of representatives of law enforcement agencies of Georgia about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of a coup in Georgia. […] The state of Ukraine has not interfered, is not interfering and has no plans to interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs,” the statement reads.

On the morning of September 18, the Georgian Security Service issued a statement saying that the country wants to repeat the Ukrainian Euromaidan scenario and forcibly change the government.

The authors of the coup plan are named as Giorgi Lortkipanidze, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, who was deputy interior minister Vano Merabishvili under Saakashvili’s government; former security guard of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, Mikhail Baturin; and Mamuka Mamulashvili, a member of Saakashvili’s inner circle.
Mamuka Mamulashvili, a member of Saakashvili’s inner circle and commander of the Georgian Legion operating in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on coup in Georgia

Most read

1

"A coup à la Euromaidan is being prepared in Georgia" - Security Service

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 11-15 September, 2023

3

Elections in Yerevan: 14 political forces competing for mayor

4

1000 packages for 120 thousand people in blockade: Russia's aid to unrecognized NK

5

"A military clash is required to sign a peace treaty" - former Azerbaijani foreign minister

6

"Intense behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway." Comment from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews