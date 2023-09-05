fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-USA
Georgia-USA

"The claim that the West wants to drag Georgia into war is complete nonsense" - ex-US State Department official

messenger vk-black email copy print

Daniel Fried’s opinion

The idea that the West wants to drag Georgia into war is complete nonsense, said Daniel Fried, a US diplomat, former senior State Department official and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, at the Tbilisi International Conference organized by the McCain and Bush institutes.

“Everyone in the United States and Europe who is following the ongoing war in Ukraine understands that Georgia is in a very vulnerable position and no one wants to see it put at risk.

We understand very well that Georgia cannot be perceived as a major arms supplier to Ukraine. Everyone understands this. Therefore, the idea that the West somehow wants to drag Georgia into a war is complete nonsense.

It is simply wrong. Everyone who follows Georgia also understands the problem of its vulnerability. Georgia’s security will be enhanced by strengthening its democracy and institutions,” said Daniel Fried.

Most read

1

"Russia was a guarantor of Armenia's security, but it has become a threat." Opinion

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 28 August-1 September, 2023

3

"Harutyunyan is a deserter." Opinions on the resignation of the President of the unrecognized NKR

4

"Baku's plans - deportation, reintegration or war". Opinion from Yerevan

5

Pashinyan on Armenia's problems and a "crisis of international law and order"

6

Three dead from Armenia. Aggravation on the border with Azerbaijan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews