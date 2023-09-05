Daniel Fried’s opinion

The idea that the West wants to drag Georgia into war is complete nonsense, said Daniel Fried, a US diplomat, former senior State Department official and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, at the Tbilisi International Conference organized by the McCain and Bush institutes.

“Everyone in the United States and Europe who is following the ongoing war in Ukraine understands that Georgia is in a very vulnerable position and no one wants to see it put at risk.

We understand very well that Georgia cannot be perceived as a major arms supplier to Ukraine. Everyone understands this. Therefore, the idea that the West somehow wants to drag Georgia into a war is complete nonsense.

It is simply wrong. Everyone who follows Georgia also understands the problem of its vulnerability. Georgia’s security will be enhanced by strengthening its democracy and institutions,” said Daniel Fried.