Ukraine imposes sanctions on Georgian Airways

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Georgian Airways.

Ukraine has imposed 10-year sanctions on Georgian Airways. The decree was signed today by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Personal sanctions were also applied to the owner of the airline, Tamaz Gaiashvili.

The sanctions include freezing assets, suspending trade operations, halting flights and transit through Ukrainian territory, suspending economic and financial obligations, revoking licenses and other permits.

Overall the new package of Ukrainian sanctions affects over 190 individuals and 290 legal entities, including Russian factories and companies.

Tamaz Gaiashvili was one of the active supporters of resuming air communication with Russia. Since May 20, 2023, Georgian Airways has been operating regular flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route.

However, as early as May 25, Gaiašvili told “Radio Free Europe” that the expectations associated with the resumption of air communication were not met. According to him, even half of the aircraft is not filled with passengers.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document canceling the visa regime for Georgian citizens starting from May 15, 2023. In a second decree, Putin lifted the ban on direct air communication between Russia and Georgia.

