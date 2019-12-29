Ukraine, conflict territories carry out ‘all for all’ prisoner exchange

The exchange agreement was reached during a recent meeting in Paris of the presidents of Ukraine, Russia, France and the German Chancellor

Ukraine and the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR have begun an exchange of prisoners on the principle of ‘all for all.’

Ukraine’s Hromadske says that 76 captured Ukrainian servicemen have already been released, and are now located in Kyiv-controlled territory.

The exchange was agreed upon in Paris at a meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, as well as the President of France and the German Chancellor on December 10.

Neither the Ukrainian authorities, nor the authorities of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine have named the exact number of people released by Kiev.

The most controversial moment of the exchange, which caused mixed feelings in Ukrainian society, was the release of five Berkut special forces soldiers accused of shooting demonstrators on the Maidan during the February 2014 Orange Revolution.