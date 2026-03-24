MEPs call for sanctions against Georgian TV channels Imedi, POSTV and Rustavi 2

Sanctions against Georgian TV channels

According to the TV channel Pirveli, representatives of the European People’s Party (EPP) have submitted an amendment calling for the privatisation of three Georgian broadcasters — Imedi, POSTV and Rustavi 2.

The channel reports that the initiative has already been formally introduced in the European Parliament, and its fate now depends on support from other MEPs. If the amendment gains sufficient backing, it will be included in the final report on Georgia, a document that could influence EU policy.

A final vote in the European Parliament is scheduled for the end of May.

Pirveli also named the authors of the initiative as Polish MEPs Krzysztof Brejza, Michał Szczerba and Andrzej Halicki. According to the lawmakers, the broadcasters in question systematically spread disinformation and take part in propaganda campaigns which, they argue, serve the interests of the ruling Georgian Dream party rather than independent journalism.

According to the published text, MEPs “strongly condemn” the activities of these outlets, accusing them of “spreading Russian disinformation”, defamation and deliberate manipulation of public opinion.

The text also stresses that such actions cannot be regarded as fair journalism operating within the bounds of free speech, but rather constitute political propaganda which, in the authors’ view, serves to consolidate authoritarian control and steer Georgia away from its European path.

It remains unclear how much support the amendment will receive in the European Parliament. However, the very emergence of the initiative suggests that parts of the Georgian media have become a key target of criticism on the EU’s political agenda.

On 24 February 2026, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Georgian TV channels Imedi and POSTV as part of its sanctions package against Russia.

According to the sanctions document, the measures against Imedi and POSTV include restrictions on the use of trust services and asset freezes, as well as director disqualification sanctions, which limit an individual’s right to hold a managerial position for a specified period. Violating the sanctions is considered a criminal offence.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party described the decision to sanction pro-government media as “reckless and shameful”. He said that in London “nothing is valued anymore”, including freedom of speech.

Kobakhidze said the sanctions amounted to a violation of media freedom, but added that they would have no practical impact. He also said the government would take full responsibility to ensure that the situation of journalists at any television company does not worsen.

“Of course, all state and non-state companies must continue to cooperate with Imedi and POSTV,” he added.

Sanctions against Georgian TV channels