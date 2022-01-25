Two police officers detained in Georgia for assaulting disabled teenager in subway

Police officer’s assault on a disabled teenager in subway

The Service of the State Inspector of Georgia has detained two police officers who physically assaulted a disabled teenager in the subway.

The incident occurred at the Isani metro station in Tbilisi and was witnessed by a friend of the victim, who filmed the attack on the phone.

The video was aired by Pirveli TV channel.

The video shows how a policeman beats a minor on the head with his fist and pulls his hair. The victim’s screams are heard, as well as the voice of his friend informing the police that his friend is deaf and mute and is physically unable to answer officer’s questions.

In turn, the policeman can be heard saying: “So you are deaf and dumb?! Should I make you talk?!”, as he continues to beat the detainee.

As the investigation established, the incident occurred on January 23 in the Isani metro station between 20:00 and 21:00.

The victim is a 17-year-old disabled minor who was riding the subway with his brother and a friend.

Policeman detained the minor on the escalator, took him to the police station and beat him there. Another police officer was also present at the scene.

“One of the patrol police officers hit the minor on the head several times in the room and pulled his hair. Despite attempts by the minor to explain that he was deaf and did not understand the conversation, the police officer continued to beat him.

As a result of the assaulted, the minor sustained several head and face injuries, experienced severe physical pain and felt humiliated”, the investigative service reported.

According to the deputy state inspector, the police officer who witnessed the incident was also detained on charges of concealing the crime.

The police officer faces five to eight years in prison if found guilty of degrading and inhuman treatment. His colleague, who became a witness, if found guilty, will be punished by a fine or arrest for a term of six months or two years, or imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

This is not the first case of offenses against minors by the police. One of the most high-profile cases was that of 15-year-old Luka Siradze, who committed suicide after being questioned by the police. Investigator Mariana Choloyan was arrested in this case and found guilty of exerting pressure on a minor. She was subsequently released from prison on parole.